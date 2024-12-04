This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Liverpool will look to keep this fiery run of form going against the Magpies this evening.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After their landmark victory over Manchester City, Liverpool are nine points clear of their closest title opponents at the top of the Premier League table. With 11 wins from a possible 13, the Reds have started their Arne Slot era in blistering fashion and have thrown a huge 11-point wedge between them and City, who have slipped down to fifth following Sunday’s defeat.

Arsenal and Chelsea are now Liverpool’s nearest rivals, as both currently sit on 25 points in second and third place respectively. While the London clubs have a lot of ground to make up, the Reds will not want to give them any glimmer of hope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the schedule starts to become more packed, Liverpool are back in action on Wednesday night against Newcastle United, before the first Merseyside Derby of the season on Saturday. The Magpies are currently 11th in the Premier League table and will enter the clash following a disappointing 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.

Liverpool vs Newcastle United form

Newcastle are without a win in their last two fixtures, having lost 2-0 to West Ham before drawing with the Eagles. Eddie Howe’s side have had a mixed bag of results so far this season — a 3-1 defeat to Fulham as well as frustrating draws to Bournemouth and Everton have set the Magpies back.

However, Newcastle have put in some impressive performances, including a 1-1 draw with Man City and recent wins over both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal. Their win over the Gunners came courtesy of a lone Alexander Isak goal, which helped stretch the gap between Arsenal and Liverpool.

Using results like this to their advantage, the Reds have been mindful of dropping as few points as possible this season. With just one draw and one defeat on the board so far, Liverpool will make the trip to St James’ Park on an seven-game winning streak across all competitions. Slot’s side are unbeaten since September 14th, when they fell 1-0 to Nottingham Forest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle for free

This weekend’s fixtures will return to TNT Sports and Sky Sports respectively but the midweek clashes are only available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. Subscriptions are available to sign up at any time but if you aren’t already a customer, there is a way to catch tonight’s action free of charge.

New customers can sign up for a 30-day free trial and start watching immediately from anywhere, just in time for tonight’s kick-off. Prime Video can be streamed from most devices, including TVs, laptops, tablets and mobile phones. You can cancel your trial at any time up until the 30-day period, after which the subscription will renew from £8.99 per month until cancelled. Find out more about the Prime Video free trial here.