Liverpool face Newcastle United in the Premier League after a shock transfer for Anthony Gordon almost happened.

It was a transfer development that came out of the blue.

No-one was expecting Anthony Gordon to potentially join Liverpool in the summer window. But at one stage, that was the case. And what made the short saga more compelling was that it played out during Euro 2024.

While Gordon was on England duty in Germany, it came to light that Newcastle United were looking at solutions to meet Premier League profit and sustainability rules (PSR). One potential way to meet the 30 June deadline was by selling one of their prized assets in Gordon.

After the news broke, it came as a surprise to everyone. The winger had only been at Newcastle for 18 months following a £45 million move from Everton. He had enjoyed a fine 2023-24 campaign, recording 12 goals and 11 assists in all competitions for the Magpies as they finished seventh in the table.

Gordon had been tentatively linked with Liverpool previously, but there was little expectation it would become concrete during Arne Slot’s first summer as head coach. The Reds boasted Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez who could all feature in Gordon’s chief position on the left flank. Slot was well-stocked and admitted at his first press conference he was very happy with the squad he inherited. Yet it emerged that the 23-year-old could well make a switch to the club who grew up supporting despite coming through Everton’s academy ranks.

Richard Hughes, who took over as sporting director, had talked about Liverpool being ‘opportunistic’ in the transfer market. Evidently, the chance to sign Gordon was one of them while he was at the Euros.

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold even was singing: ‘He’s coming home, he’s coming home…’ to Gordon - from the Kirkdale area of the city - and his possible transfer to Liverpool ‘became the talk of the Three Lions camp’.

However, ultimately a move did not come to fruition. Newcastle did not want to sell Gordon and instead managed to offload Elliott Anderson and Yankuba Minteh to meet PSR regulations. Gordon has subsequently signed a new contract at St James’ Park.

And as Liverpool prepare to face Newcastle in the Premier League tonight, heading to the Toon nine points clear at the summit of the table, they may face a player keen to impress. Slot’s chief focus will be on delivering an eighth successive victory in a game he predicts will be more challenging than wins over Real Madrid and Manchester City. But it is reported that the Reds ‘retain an interest’ in Gordon - and Slot could be keeping in eye on how he fares.