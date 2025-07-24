Arne Slot, head coach of Liverpool during a pre-season training session at AXA Training Centre on July 18, 2025 in Kirkby, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have completed their latest transfer deal with an agreement confirmed

Liverpool have been incredibly-busy in the transfer market and despite making several signings throughout June, the transfer business has continued into July.

The Reds have confirmed a medical is done and dusted for Hugo Ekitike with the player also agreeing personal terms at Anfield and signing a long-term deal.

The move is subject to international clearance but with all necessary agreements and medical tests done, the striker is able to jet out to Hong Kong to join the rest of the Liverpool squad on their pre-season tour.

He could make his debut for Arne Slot’s side on Saturday, when they face Serie A outfit AC Milan in a pre-season friendly. His move is reported to have cost £69m with a further £10m in add-ons.

It means the club’s summer spending has gone above £250m. Premier League rivals Newcastle United had a £70m bid rejected for Ekitike rejected earlier this month while Chelsea and Manchester United had also been linked with the former Paris Saint-Germain player.

Hugo Ekitike branded “real asset”

The striker scored 26 goals in 64 appearances for Frankfurt and was named in the Bundesliga Team of the Season for 2024-25 after 22 goals and 12 assists in all competitions last campaign.

The German side’s board member for sport Markus Krösche, told the Frankfurt website: “Hugo has improved tremendously in his 18 months with us and has been a real asset to our team and the club as a whole on and off the pitch. We’re delighted he can now take the next step – a step he has earned through his performances with us.”

While Ekitike has been signed to score goals, he was the top of the chances created chart in the Bundesliga last season. He already has a league winner’s medal from his time at PSG, as he played 25 times in the French club’s Ligue 1 title triumph in 2022-23.

He helped Eintracht finish third in the Bundesliga last term, with the German outfit jumping three positions from the previous campaign.

Hugo Ekitike has “extraordinary qualities”

“Hugo is a player with extraordinary qualities, he’s exceptional,” said Frankfurt boss Dino Toppmoller.

Krosche has been full of praise for the striker in the past, as he previously commented: “He has made great progress in just one year. He already has an exceptional scoring rate and has the potential to become one of Europe’s best strikers.”

