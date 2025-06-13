Manchester United are said to have entered the race to sign Hugo Ekitike who has been linked with Liverpool and Chelsea.

It's the news that Kopites have been waiting for. Supporters have had to be patient as a complex deal was thrashed out. Given the figures involved, it is little wonder that negotiations lasted so long. But a breakthrough has been made. Florian Wirtz is closing in on becoming a Liverpool player.

Liverpool’s plans

Liverpool are certainly strengthening their position as Premier League champions. After claiming a record-equalling 20th English championship, Arne Slot is assembling a squad to keep their position ahead of Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and the rest of the challengers.

Wirtz is a statement of intent. He recorded 58 goals and 65 assists in 197 appearances for Leverkusen and was integral when they won their maiden Bundesliga title and DFB-Pokal in the 2023-24 season. Bayern Munich and Manchester City had been interested, but the lure of Liverpool and Slot saw them win the race.

Wirtz is set to become the fourth new face through the Anfield door. A deal was agreed to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia last summer for up to £29 million, with the goalkeeper remaining at the Spanish side for the 2024-25 campaign.

Jeremie Frimpong has already completed his move to Liverpool from Leverkusen. The Reds quickly identified Frimpong as a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has left for Real Madrid. The Reds will hope that Frimpong and Wirtz can strike up the same rapport they displayed at the Bay Arena.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have signed 20-year-old keeper Armin Pecsi from Hungarian outfit Puskas Akademia with one eye on the future. The Reds are also keen on AFC Bournemouth's left-back Milos Kerkez to become a long-term successor for Andy Robertson.

Striker pursuit

But there are sections of fans who would still like to see a new striker added to the ranks. While Liverpool comfortably won the Premier League crown, the centre-forward position proved a problem in large parts. Darwin Nunez endured another difficult campaign as he made just eight league starts and scored seven goals. Nunez is expected to depart this summer, with clubs in Saudi Arabia linked along with Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Napoli. Diogo Jota, meanwhile, was again hit with fitness issues last term.

Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak would be the marksman who most Kopites covet. However, with a price tag in excess of £120 million and the Magpies in the Champions League next season, it is unlikely.

If Liverpool do opt to recruit a striker - it may come after Slot recoups funds by selling some of his fringe players - then Hugo Ekitike is said to be on the radar. The France under-21 international fired 22 goals in 48 appearances in all competitions for Eintracht Frankfurt, who booked their spot in the Champions League by finishing fourth in the Bundesliga.

Chelsea also reportedly have Ekitike on their list of targets despite already signing Liam Delap from Ipswich Town for £30 million. And it is reported that Manchester United have now entered the race. According to Sky Sports Germany, the Red Devils are keen on Ekitike, who is valued at around £85 million by Frankfurt. United finished just 15th in the Premier League last season and are very much rebuilding under Ruben Amorim, having already signed Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5 million.

Frankfurt CEO Markus Krosche told Wiesbadener Kurier that the club will only sell Ekitike if their price tag is met. Krosche said: "If the price isn't right, then he'll just stay with us," and firmly added, "We don't have to sell Hugo."