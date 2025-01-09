Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Arne Slot gives his thoughts on Lucas Bergvall’s goal in Liverpool’s loss to Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot believes that referee Stuart Atwell knows he made a major error in Liverpool’s loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds suffered a 1-0 loss in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg but there was controversy. Tottenham netted their winner in the 86th minute through Lucas Bergvall’s strike. But only seconds earlier, Liverpool were adamant that Bergvall should have been given a red card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Spurs midfielder was already on a yellow card when he hacked down visiting defender Kostas Tsimikas. But after Liverpool failed to score on the counter-attack, Bergvall managed to avoid a second booking. In addition, Tsimikas had to leave the pitch having received treatment, which reduced the Reds to 10 men when Bergvall netted.

Slot was incensed as he earned a booking for his reaction but did manage to stay calm with Atwell at the full-time whistle. Asked how he managed to do so at his post-match press conference, the Anfield supremo said: “I don't think I am known in Holland for [being] the person who always stays calm with referee decisions! Although I do think they have the wrong opinion about me over there when it comes to refereeing decisions! The decision is made, you can't change it.

“When he didn't give the second yellow, nobody thought that it would have had such a big impact 30 seconds later. I think – I haven't asked him – but I am 99.9 per cent sure I wasn't the only one who felt not the best [when the goal was scored]. I am 99.9 per cent sure when Bergvall scored the referee was like, 'Is this really happening?' because he couldn't change it anymore. It was, for him, also far from ideal, I think – but that's why I say 99.9 because I couldn't look into his head and he didn't have to tell what he felt.”

Slot added: “It was a good goal, let that be clear. A ball in behind, a cut-back cross, Bergvall scoring, stayed really calm, finished it off, but I don't think you're interested in that. I think you're interested in the moment before. When I just walked in, I think I saw Ange [Postecoglou] sitting here on Sunday, something happened and I think Spurs weren't happy with a few decisions that were made on Sunday and many people always say that this will eventually match up in the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm not one of them that believes that because sometimes you can be unlucky in a season, or lucky in a season. On Sunday, a decision went against them, maybe today a decision went in favour of them, which is, of course, very unlucky for us because I never felt we were going to lose this game. Especially not after the first 15 to 20 minutes because I did feel Spurs started the game better than us. But after that, in my opinion, we had most of the game control, played most of the game in their half, had much more ball possession and then a moment like this, if you go down to 10 for a few seconds against a team that can play good football, like Tottenham can, it's far from ideal.”