Liverpool will look to secure their place in the Carabao Cup final this week.

Liverpool will fight to take their Carabao Cup defence down to the final stage this week when they battle with Tottenham Hotspur for a place at Wembley next month.

The Reds will enter the semi-final second leg on the back foot, after Spurs edged out a 1-0 win in the previous fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. A lot of tension spilled over following the match, as goal-scorer it was argued goal-scorer Lucas Bergvall shouldn’t have been on the pitch after fouling Kostas Tsimikas while already being on a yellow.

However, Liverpool do have the advantage of playing at Anfield as they seek a comeback, but will they be successful in their mission? We asked our AI tool of choice to predict how the clash will unfold.

AI continues to divide opinions, having become almost a staple in today’s media. Many platforms have progressed rapidly to offer responses such as predicting how events will unfold, so let’s see how accurate it is on Thursday based on its answers about Liverpool vs Spurs.

AI predicts Liverpool vs Tottenham

One of the first things the AI tool did was analyse the previous result between the two Premier League sides. Liverpool’s ‘below par’ performance in the capital suggests the need for ‘significant improvement’ to overturn the negative scoreline.

Spurs were praised for their performance as AI believes they showed ‘resilience’ and ‘tactical discipline’ to overcome the Reds.

“Liverpool, under Arne Slot, has shown an ability to dominate games with their attacking flair, but there's mention of a performance far below their usual standards in the first leg. Tottenham has been noted for their tactical setup and the ability to exploit counter-attacks, which could play into their strategy at Anfield,” it said.

“Considering Liverpool's home advantage, their need to overturn a one-goal deficit, and their potential for tactical adjustments, I predict a close game. Liverpool might secure a 2-1 victory, making the aggregate score 2-2, leading to extra time or penalties where Liverpool's home advantage could give them the edge.”

While the initial prediction was a narrow Liverpool win in either extra time or penalties, the AI tool referred to Tottenham’s current form, which could result in them potentially adding to their lead over the Reds.

“However, football is unpredictable, and Tottenham's current form and defensive solidity could also see them holding onto their lead or even extending it. This match could go either way, but the slight edge might be with Liverpool due to the home atmosphere and their offensive capabilities.”

Arne Slot discusses omitting Liverpool players

Arne Slot has admitted that omitting players from the match-day squad is a tough task as a manager. Speaking ahead of their clash with Spurs, the Reds manager raised the question of why they are unable to field 12 substitutes in line with UEFA.

“That is one of the only things I don't understand here in England. Everywhere around the world, in Europe as well when we play in the Champions League, we can take 23 players. We are here in a country where we play the most games, especially the likes of Aston Villa, Chelsea, Arsenal, us - all the ones playing in Europe and we have the League Cup and the FA Cup,” Slot said in his pre-match press conference.

“We play so many games. So if you are able to play all these games, you need a big squad and then one of the things that is so important to a manager - to pick the first XI is difficult but to tell someone they're not even in the squad is even hard.

“I don't understand is why we don't go to 23 in this country because in this country, we play the most games everywhere around the world and we only have 20 players we can take to the game. It's not for that game because nine substitutes if more than enough but to keep the dressing room going because you need more than 20 players in this country.”