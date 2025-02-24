When can Liverpool win the title? The permutations assessed after Arne Slot’s side moved 11 points clear of Arsenal.

Arne Slot is still refusing to be drawn on what everyone is thinking. Despite being asked if the Premier League title is Liverpool's to throw away after going 11 points clear following a 2-0 win at Manchester City, he would not comment. Slot is staying pragmatic.

"You can ask every single question you want, but I have said many times it is so hard to judge the league table before every single game is played because the person that asks me this asked me this after the [Aston] Villa game," said the Reds boss in the Etihad Stadium media room.

"In my opinion, Villa away and City away are two very, very, very difficult games so you can drop points over there. For example, Arsenal already played those two games, so it is hard to judge it but we are in a good position, but we also know how hard it was for us to win against Wolves."

What Slot cannot deny, though, is that Liverpool are firmly in the driving seat. They have accelerated ahead of second-placed Arsenal’s mishap after they suffered a shock 1-0 loss at the hands of West Ham United.

Slot will demand that the Reds remain grounded. He will only be focusing on the next task ahead, which is a tough encounter against Newcastle United at Anfield on Wednesday. However, Kopites are beginning to plan their celebrations. They are starting to think when exactly the Premier League title could be won to ensure that they’re not double-booked on that day - and probably the day after should they overindulge.

Permutations

While Liverpool are 11 points clear, Arsenal to have a game in hand. Should the Gunners win that match then the gap will be reduced to eight points. Mikel Arteta’s side can gain a maximum of 89 points in their remaining 12 fixtures. Should they not drop any further points, it means that the Reds - who are on 64 points - require 26 points in their final 11 games to claim the silverware. That represents either eight wins and two draws or nine victories.

As things stand, the earliest possible for Liverpool to hoist the trophy aloft is on the third-last day of the campaign - when Arsenal visit Anfield on Saturday 10 May (the date of the game may change for broadcast). If both rivals registered unblemished records until that point then a share of the spoils will see Slot’s troops uncatchable. The Gunners would have to see title celebrations ensue as their role as bridesmaid for a third successive season is confirmed.

But by the time that game comes, there is a chance Liverpool could have wrapped things up if Arsenal drop more points. The North London outfit have a tough midweek fixture of their own as they travel to third-placed Nottingham Forest. Should the Reds have sealed the trophy when Arsenal visit Anfield, it means the visitors will have to stand for a guard of honour.

What AI has said

AI tool Grok has suggested that the earliest ‘feasible scenario based on current trends’ is that Liverpool could win the 20th championship in the club’s history on Saturday 26 April when they face Chelsea. It said: “If Arsenal maintain perfection, the earliest clinch shifts to May 3, 2025, against Brighton at home, with 9 wins taking Liverpool to 91 points. The exact date hinges on Arsenal’s results, but April 26 represents the earliest feasible scenario based on current trends, with May 3 as the fallback if Arsenal’s form improbably holds. Either way, Liverpool’s commanding lead and favorable fixture list (seven home games, including Arsenal) make a mathematical title win possible well before the season’s final day on May 18, 2025.”

The fact is that Arsenal need Liverpool to drop points in four more games - and have to be impeccable in their own right. Slot’s troops have been defeated just once in the top flight this season - and four times in all competitions. It’s easy to see why people believe Liverpool cannot be caught.