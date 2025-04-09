Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When is the earliest and latest dates Liverpool can be crowned Premier League champions?

As we approach the end of a whirlwind Premier League season, it’s Liverpool’s title to lose. The Reds have one firm hand on the trophy, with the finale of the campaign now clearly in sight.

Despite their recent disappointing defeat to Fulham, Liverpool still boast a huge lead over closest rivals Arsenal. Arne Slot’s side have an 11-point cushion at the top of the table, with just seven matches left to play.

Liverpool have won 22 of their 31 games so far and have banked 73 points. How soon they can wrap up the title depends on their performances as well as Arsenal’s between now and May 25th.

Since the new year rolled in, talks have shifted from ‘can Liverpool win the title?’ to ‘when will Liverpool win the title?’

With that in mind, we decided to ask a the Grok AI chatbot when the Reds could be crowned Premier League champions this season.

When can Liverpool win the Premier League?

Liverpool need just 11 points from their remaining fixtures to put themselves out of reach of Arsenal. The maximum amount of points the Gunners can finish on this season is 83, so assuming they will win all of their remaining fixtures, Liverpool simply need to outscore this tally.

Of course, there are plenty of other scenarios where the Reds can win the league sooner. The chatbot analysed potential dates Liverpool could be crowned champions, based on their own results and Arsenal’s.

The earliest possible date Liverpool could clinch the title is April 20th. For this to happen, the Reds would need to win both of their next games against West Ham and Leicester City, taking their tally up to 79 points. Arsenal would also need to lose their next two games against Brentford and Ipswich Town, keeping them on 62 points and giving them an unachievable target of 17 points to catch Liverpool. Drawing one of their next two games would also give Liverpool the title.

This is an optimistic scenario for Reds fans and an unlikely one. The scenario dubbed the ‘more realistic one’ is Liverpool winning the league on April 27th. If they pick up maximum points against West Ham, Leicester and Tottenham Hotspur, and Arsenal drop points in just one of their next three, Liverpool will also pull out of reach.

The latest Liverpool can possibly win the Premier League title is May 11th, two games before the season ends. On this date, the Reds and Arsenal will face each other in what could be the title decider. This scenario would require Liverpool dropping more points and Arsenal keeping a winning streak running. If Liverpool entered this game with a nine-point lead, a draw would be enough to mathematically clear Arsenal.

Liverpool and Arsenal remaining Premier League games

With just a handful of games left to play before we know our champions, the Premier League season is approaching crunch time. Here’s the full list of Liverpool and Arsenal’s remaining fixtures this season:

Liverpool

April 13th: West Ham (A)

April 20th: Leicester City (A)

April 27th: Tottenham (H)

4th May: Chelsea (A)

11th May: Arsenal (H)

18th May: Brighton (A)

25th May: Crystal Palace (H)

Arsenal

April 12th: Brentford (H)

April 20th: Ipswich Town (A)

April 23rd: Crystal Palace (H)

May 3rd: Bournemouth (H)

May 11th: Liverpool (A)

May 18th: Newcastle United (H)

May 25th: Southampton (A)