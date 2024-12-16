Liverpool FC transfer news as Milos Kerkez speaks out on his future.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Milos Kerkez has insisted he can ply his trade ‘at the top level’ amid Liverpool transfer links.

The left-back has impressed since arriving at AFC Bournemouth from AZ Alkmaar in July 2023. This season, he has recorded one goal and two assists for the Cherries, who sit seventh in the Premier League table and could move up to fifth should they defeat West Ham by three goals on Monday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerkez is a reported Liverpool transfer target, with the 21-year-old touted as a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson. Reds sporting director Richard Hughes signed the Hungary international when he was Bournemouth’s technical director.

And while he is enjoying life on the south coast, Kerkez - who enjoys fishing in his spare time - has set his sights on bigger things during his career. Speaking to the Guardian, he said: “I believe I can make it at the top level of football… then I can build an even bigger lake.”

Kerkez has earned plenty of praise for his buccaneering runs down Bournemouth’s left flank. However, the ex-AC Milan youngster takes pride in one-on-one defending first and foremost.

He added: “Maybe people see how much I go forward and they forget about my defending but the first thing I’m good at is defending, one v one, in the duels. Anything extra is a bonus, because I have the energy to do it, so why not? It is the best thing for us as defenders, to lock down the wingers.”