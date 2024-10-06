Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool go into the international break at the top of the Premier League table.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool banked their sixth win of the Premier League season thanks to a Diogo Jota goal against Crystal Palace to secure another important three points on Saturday. The Reds sit top of the table heading into the international break but just one point separates them from Manchester City and Arsenal, who both came from behind against Fulham and Southampton respectively to earn their wins this weekend.

All three at the top of the table have dropped points at least once this campaign, already fuelling the narrative surrounding this season’s title race. Many expected Liverpool to undergo a period of transition under new manager Arne Slot but following their strong start, the Reds are being mentioned in the silverware discussions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following their win at Selhurst Park, pundits discussed Liverpool’s performance and what it means for them heading into the final weeks of the year. Former Anfield star Peter Crouch admitted he believes it is a ‘three-horse race’ for the Premier League title, with Liverpool very much involved.

Speaking during the TNT Sports post-match analysis, he said: “They’ve got tremendous ability, they’ve got strength in depth now, the period they’ve just come through had fixtures that the majority you would say they would win. But they’re going into a period now of really difficult games so I think we’ll see after this month whether they’re title contenders. I believe they are, I think it’s a three-horse race and they’re in it.”

Joe Cole also weighed in on Liverpool’s chances of winning the league this season and said that he already sees them as a group that has ‘settled’ under Slot.

“I’ve backed Arsenal to win the league, and Man City are Man City. Liverpool are a team everyone was sleeping on a little bit but I think the smartest thing they’ve done this year was not bringing any players in. I know it sounds crazy because all the others teams have strengthened but it’s allowed the new manager to do is work with the group because you don’t want to add more changes on top of an already massive change with a manager leaving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They were close-ish last year in the sense of they had a few injuries and a few bad spells. I don’t think they’ll win it [this season] but I think they’ll be pushing. If he [Slot] carries on the way he is, I think next season will be the season for Liverpool.”

The Reds have Chelsea waiting for them after the international break for an Anfield showdown, shortly followed by a trip to RB Leipzig in the Champions League.