Newcastle United have yet to agree a deal to sell Alexander Isak to Liverpool.

Liverpool have been offered three alternative options to sign ahead of the transfer window shutting - but their only target remains Alexander Isak, reports suggest.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Reds have the chance to turn their attention elsewhere amid a protracted saga but are optimistic they can sign Isak from Newcastle ahead of Monday’s 7pm deadline.

Isak has told the Mapgies he will not play for the club again, having not been training with the club for several weeks and has missed their opening three games of the 2025-26 season. The striker scored 27 goals for Newcastle last season, including the winner in the Carabao Cup final victory over Liverpool, yet wants a move to Anfield.

The Reds had a £110 million bid rejected for Isak earlier this month. While there have been suggestions a £130 million deal has been agreed ahead of the transfer window closing tomorrow, those reports appear slightly premature.

What’s been said

However, the Premier League champions - who earned a dramatic 3-2 win over Newcastle earlier this week - are hopeful that Isak can make the move to Merseyside. Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Alexander Isak, contacts again today. All sources involved from Liverpool, Newcastle and the player's side deny a deal has been done. It's not about the game, it's not about Liverpool or Newcastle playing, it's not agreed. But I can confirm optimism at Liverpool remains. Liverpool have not activated any other option offered because, this week, three players have been offered to Liverpool - really important players.

“Liverpool keep saying they are optimistic. The story to get Alexander Isak remains absolutely on but it's not done. But Liverpool sources maintain optimism. Liverpool are still confident and Alexander Isak is absolutely not changing his mind.”

Howe responds to Isak speculation

Speaking after Newcastle’s 0-0 draw against Leeds United on Saturday, manager Eddie Howe insisted he remained in the dark over Isak’s situation. Toon boss Howe said at his post-match press conference: “On Alex's situation I have no communication and no update, we are still actively looking to recruit but I don't know if that has any relation to Alex's situation."

Howe added to Sky Sports: "I'm not party to any talks going on. I have been preparing for this game which is demanding enough. I will find out like everyone else. "We can't wait for the finish line because we need clarity to move forward.”

Newcastle have signed Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart for a club-record £69 million. Having been in pursuit of Yoane Wissa from Brentford, the Magpies are now chasing Wolves’ Jorgen Strand Larsen, who missed his side’s 3-2 loss to Everton. Should either arrive then Isak could be freed up to depart for Liverpool.

Asked about any remaining business, Howe said: "Being the manager you are always hopeful that you can maybe add one more that can make a difference but I am really happy with the work we have done so far and I think we are a lot stronger than last season. Fingers crossed we might be able to do some more."