Julian Alvarez left Man City in August 2024 but has been linked with a switch to Liverpool.

The agent of Julian Alvarez has revealed that Liverpool were interested in signing him last summer.

The striker left Manchester City to join Atletico Madrid in August for a reported fee of £81 million. Alvarez was behind Erling Haaland in City’s pecking order and Pep Guardiola sanctioned an exit.

The Argentina international has been prolific for Atletico, scoring 22 goals as they battle for the La Liga title. He was at the centre of controversy in his side’s Champions League penalty shootout loss to Real Madrid earlier this week after he was forced to retake his spot-kick as he was adjudged to have touched the ball twice.

What’s been said

Reports have suggested Liverpool explored a move for Alvarez when it became clear he was set to leave modern-day rivals City. And his agent Fernando Hidalgo told winwin that was the case but would not be drawn on a potential future move to Anfield. Hidalgo said: “I confirm that Liverpool was interested in Julian last summer.

“As for the future, this is not the right time to talk about it, as Julian is competing in important tournaments and is fully focused on them.”

Liverpool’s plans

Liverpool are expected to be in the market for a new centre-forward in the summer transfer window. Despite the Reds running away with the Premier League title, it has proven somewhat of a problem position for them.

Darwin Nunez has had his struggles once again at Anfield. He has failed to find consistency since completing a move to Merseyside in July 2022 for a fee that could reach a club-record £85 million. He’s made only eight starts in the league this term and netted a total of seven goals in 39 games in all competitions. Nunez was wanted by clubs in Saudi Arabia in January and it’s been suggested that interest could be revived.

Meanwhile, Diogo Jota has continued to have injury problems. He admitted before the Champions League last 16 penalty shootout loss to Paris Saint-Germain that he has not been at his best recently. Luis Diaz has operated as a makeshift No.9 during times ahead of Nunez and while Jota has been injured.

There have been several names links with the Reds. They include Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak, who has bagged 22 times in all competitions this term. The Magpies reportedly would demand in excess of £100 million for the Sweden international.

Reports in Portugal have suggested that Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres would be open to a move to Anfield. Gyokeres, also from Sweden, has fired 40 goals in just 41 games for the Lions in 2024-25.