Joe Gomez came off the bench at half-time in Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Brighton.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot waxed lyrical about Joe Gomez’s performance after Liverpool’s victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Reds battled from behind to earn a 2-1 win at Anfield and move to the summit of the Premier League following Manchester City’s shock defeat by AFC Bournemouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool were lacklustre in the first half and were lucky they went into the break only trailing by one goal. To add to Slot’s issues, Ibrahima Konate was forced off with a suspected wrist injury. It was Gomez who replaced Konate for the second period, with the defender making just a third league appearance of the season.

Despite his recent lack of game-time, Gomez was magnificent during his cameo as goals from Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah ensured Liverpool turned the encounter on its head. Fans lapped up the monstrous display of the England international - and Slot was just as impressed.

The Liverpool head coach said: “That says a lot about his mentality. That also says a lot about his quality, if you don’t play that much and you come in, in a game where your teammates were outplayed for 45 minutes, that you can come in and play like this.

“And it also says a lot about his mentality in recent weeks and months, where he didn’t play that much, but he is now able without playing a lot to play 90 minutes on Wednesday and to bring in a performance like this on Saturday. But this is what people told me when I came in: Joe is a top, top, top professional who always, no matter what position he is in, gives his best for the team and for himself in the end as well. He got the reward for it today because I think the fans loved what they saw – I definitely did.”