Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain came off in Liverpool’s pre-season win over Crystal Palace.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain down injured. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp admits he’s unsure how long Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be on the Liverpool sidelines for.

The midfielder suffered a hamstring injury in Friday’s 2-0 pre-season win over Crystal Palace.

Oxlade-Chamberlain limped off only moments before half-time in Singapore.

It’s a frustating setback for the England international - especially after not making an appearance in the final two months of last season.

And Klopp told of his disappointment that Oxlade-Chamberlain has sustained his latest setback, having had well-documented problems since arriving at Anfield for £35 million in 2017.

The Liverpool boss said in his post-match press conference: “Of course, it’s very disappointing for us because Oxlade trained all the time really well since the pre-season started.

“It happened obviously with Ox in the past when it gets more intense and something can happen. Now this is just a muscle thing and that’s OK. We had worse situations, so I’m OK with it.