'I don't think' - Arne Slot defends Liverpool decision after Nottingham Forest loss

Arne Slot. (Photo by IAN HODGSON/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Arne Slot suffered his first defeat as Liverpool boss at the hands of Nottingham Forest.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot believes his decision to name an unchanged Liverpool starting line-up was not the reason why he suffered his first defeat as head coach.

The Reds slipped to a 1-0 loss at the hands of Nottingham Forest at Anfield. It brought an end to Slot’s perfect start in the hot seat after victories over Ipswich Town, Brentford and Manchester United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latter was a 3-0 triumph at Old Trafford before the international break. Yet seven of the 11 players that started against United played two matches for their respective nations, with Alisson Becker, Alexis Mac Allister and Luis Diaz jetting to South America.

Liverpool were well below their best against Forest as they lacked creativity - especially in the second half - before Callum Hudson-Odoi netted for the visitors in the second period. But Slot believes that his troops did not have a dearth of energy and instead too many were poor in possession.

The Reds chief said: “It is always difficult to say this, but I don’t think it had anything to do with it. Players came back strong and I saw today also a team that wanted to fight until the end. So it had nothing to do with energy, in my opinion, but we simply had the ball a lot and we had to create from ball possession. If you look at the goals we have scored until now, we also scored quite a few from transition moments, from winning the ball back and then going to transition.

“But the other team played over our press a lot with a lot of long balls, so like I said, we got the ball mostly in our last line. Then it wasn’t good enough today because also too many individual performances in ball possession were not of the standards that I am used to from these players.”