Liverpool prepare to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg and have just one player injured.

Arne Slot has admitted that omitting players from his Liverpool squad will be his most difficult decision against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds face Spurs in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Anfield tomorrow night. Liverpool, the holders of the competition, trail 1-0 on aggregate but are favourites to overturn the deficit and return to Wembley.

Slot has the luxury of having almost a full complement of players to select from. Only Trent Alexander-Arnold is sidelined because of injury. Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones have recently returned from their respective setbacks.

For last weekend’s 2-0 win at AFC Bournemouth, the Liverpool head coach omitted Joe Gomez and Federico Chiesa from his match-day squad. With nine substitutions again permitted in the Carabao Cup, there will be disappointment for either Gomez or Chiesa, as well as Tyler Morton and third-choice goalkeeper Viteslav Jaros.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Slot revealed he doesn’t understand why clubs cannot have 12 substitutes in line with UEFA as it would help with squad morale. And having to tell those who will not be involved against Tottenham is something the Anfield head coach is not looking forward to.

Slot said: “That is one of the only things I don't understand here in England. Everywhere around the world, in Europe as well when we play in the Champions League, we can take 23 players. We are here in a country where we play the most games, especially the likes of Aston Villa, Chelsea, Arsenal, us - all the ones playing in Europe and we have the League Cup and the FA Cup.

“We play so many games. So if you are able to play all these games, you need a big squad and then one of the things that is so important to a manager - to pick the first XI is difficult but to tell someone they're not even in the squad is even hard. I don't understand is why we don't go to 23 in this country because in this country, we play the most games everywhere around the world and we only have 20 players we can take to the game. It's not for that game because nine substitutes if more than enough but to keep the dressing room going because you need more than 20 players in this country.

“For a team that plays in Europe, we need more than 20 players so why can't we bring 23 players to the game instead of 20. But since it is the rule here, it is probably going to be the most difficult decision I am having to make for tomorrow not the first XI. To leave someone out who works so hard on a daily basis and wants to be involved in the game and not even taking him to the game is the hardest decision for me.”

Slot also has to decide which goalkeeper features against Tottenham. Alisson Becker is No.1 but Caoimhin Kelleher was the Reds’ designated stopper in the Carabao Cup under former manager Jurgen Klopp - helping them win the competition twice. But in the first leg against Spurs, it was Alisson between the posts.

Slot says he has made a decision on who he will go with. He added: “I know but the goalkeepers don't know yet. I'm going to leave this room, go to the media next door and then afterwards, I'm going to inform the goalkeepers of the decision.”