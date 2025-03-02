'I dream of returning to Liverpool one day - that is still on my mind'

The Brentford defender has opened up on his summer exit from Liverpool and outlines his plans he hopes for the future.

Sepp van den Berg has admitted he still dreams of becoming a regular Liverpool player in the future - despite leaving last summer.

The centre-back spent five years on the Reds’ books but struggled to become make a first-team breakthrough. Arriving from PEC Zwolle in 2019, Van den Berg was loaned to Preston North End, Schalke and Mainz 05 to gain valuable experience.

He was a regular at the latter last season and was one of the top-performing under-23 defenders in Europe as Mainz comfortably kept their Bundesliga status. The former Netherlands youth international returned to Liverpool last summer and featured prominently in pre-season friendly games. But after Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez returned from Euro 2024 duty, Van den Berg found himself as fifth choice as Jarell Quansah was also ahead in the pecking order.

As a result, he was sold to Premier League rivals Brentford for £25 million - leaving Anfield after making a total of four senior appearances. Van den Berg is an out-and-out starter for the Bees, though, having played 25 times in all competitions this term.

What’s been said

But the 23-year-old admits that he still had unfinished business with Liverpool - and head coach Arne Slot wanted him to stay. Speaking to Dutch publication Voetbal Primeur, he said: “Before the preparation [pre-season] started, I already indicated to the club that I wanted to leave and play minutes.

“I would be lying if I said that I did not dream of returning to Liverpool one day. That is still on my mind. But, for now, it was better for my career to take a different path and play a lot. That is what I am doing now and that allows me to develop as well as possible.

“After the preparation, Liverpool indicated that I had done so well that they wanted me to stay. But I did not really see that happening myself. It [the decision to leave] was all my choice. I am happy that I now play in the Premier League every week.”

‘Who knows if I do well’

Van den Berg could have had chances to play for Liverpool this season. Konate spending time on the sidelines with a knee injury, while Gomez is set to miss the majority of the remaining games of the Reds’ Premier League title charge after undergoing hamstring injury.

But Van den Berg seemingly has no regrets given he’s playing week in, week out at Brentford - and it could be his pathway back to Anfield. He added: "I would be lying if I said that I didn't look at that myself.

"That's football, you don't know. I did well in the preparation and I could really see myself playing for the club, but not with the credit that I now have at Brentford. I am now a starter who always plays as long as he is fit. At Liverpool, I would have been more of a player who had to fill gaps. I would rather be that starter. And who knows, if I do well here for two or three years, I will return to Liverpool and be a starter there too."