The former Everton and Manchester United manager has weighed in on Arne Slot’s start to his Liverpool tenure.

David Moyes has paid compliment to Arne Slot after his strong start to life as Liverpool manager.

When Jurgen Klopp announced he would be stepping away from his role at the club, a number of potential successors were thrown into the mix. Xabi Alonso was the main target for several weeks, followed by links with the likes of Roberto De Zerbi and new Manchester United boss Rúben Amorim.

After Slot’s arrival, many discussed how the Dutchman would slip into Klopp’s shoes and whether there would be any teething issues in the early stages. But with just one defeat since his first game in charge, Liverpool are looking strong in all competitions, especially the Premier League.

The Reds are currently top of the standings with 25 points, two clear of Manchester City and a healthy seven ahead of Arsenal. A 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest and a 2-2 draw with the Gunners mark the only occasions Slot’s side have dropped points in all tournaments so far. Moyes has admitted that while he was sceptical of any Klopp replacement over the summer, he is impressed by how well Liverpool have been performing in this new chapter.

Like Slot, Moyes has had to replace an iconic manager at the hilt of a successful club. The Glasgow-born coach took over the reins at Manchester United in 2013 following Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement. Despite being hand-selected by the legendary Red Devils boss himself, Moyes endured a tough run with United and was eventually sacked less than a year into his six-year contract.

Slot has won 13 of his 15 games so far and has spearheaded the Reds into strong positions in both the Premier League and Champions League. Moyes has reflected on his initial doubts surrounding the Dutchman and praised his progress so far in his debut season.

“They’ve always been such a good team under Jurgen, and so difficult to get a result at Anfield. But I think Arne Slot’s started great. And I have to say, when he came in I thought, very difficult to follow Jurgen, it’s a bit like following Sir Alex, a bit like following some of the top managers who have been there for so long. Never ever easy,” he said on the latest episode of the Football Daily podcast.

“But I have to say he’s done a great job, albeit it’s just about the same group of players as what they had last year. But they have showed a bit of resilience yesterday coming back, because Brighton have impressed me as well through the season and started really steadily, played really good stuff.

“But you’ll know what it’s like, going to play at Anfield is incredible. Once you get one goal the crowd are pulling the ball into the net, they really are, it’s some atmosphere there.”

Liverpool came back from 1-0 down in their latest league clash with Brighton and Hove Albion, going on to win 2-1 to keep clear at the top of the table.