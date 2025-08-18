Liverpool are among the clubs who have been linked with Lyon winger Malick Fofana.

A winger linked with a move to Liverpool has given an update on his future.

The Reds are in the middle of rebuilding their forward line after the sales of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez to Bayern Munich and Al-Hilal respectively. The tragic death of Diogo Jota also means that the Premier League champions have lost a versatile attacker capable of playing in multiple positions.

While Hugo Ekitike has signed from Eintracht Frankfurt for up to £79 million, scoring on his Premier League debut in the 4-2 win over AFC Bournemouth, Liverpool are still light of options. While the pursuit of Alexander Isak from Newcastle United is the priority, there are sections of supporters who would like to see a new wide man arrive in the place of Diaz.

Cody Gakpo is currently first choice on the left-hand side, while 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha was highly impressive in pre-season but he is being carefully managed. Someone who is reportedly on Liverpool’s radar is Malick Fofana of Olympique Lyonnais. The 20-year-old enjoyed a fine 2024-25 season for Lyon, firing 11 goals and six assists in 41 games.

The French side have had financial problems and were relegated to Ligue 2 by football finance watchdog DNCG before winning their appeal to remain in the top tier. This summer, they have sold Rayan Cherki (Manchester City), Thiago Almada (Atletico Madrid) and Lucas Perri (Leeds United).

What’s been said

Fofana underlined his qualities on the opening day of this term by assisting Georges Mikautadze’s goal in a 1-0 triumph over Lens. Fofana was asked about his future, having been the subject of a bid from Liverpool’s Merseyside rivals Everton earlier this summer. He claimed he is happy at Lyon and needs to play frequently to ensure he is in Belgium’s World Cup squad next summer - but has not ruled out an exit.

Fofana said: "In football, anything can happen, we'll see. I'm very happy here. It's not that I want to leave, but if a good opportunity comes up... I have personal goals. I hope to play a lot because the World Cup is coming, and I hope to be selected."

Slot stance

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has confirmed that he would like to strengthen his frontline. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “I see Hugo mainly as a number nine that could also play from the left or play together with another number nine. It’s clear that with Darwin gone and Luis Diaz gone, and even last season, we had five or six options. I think, again, Diogo, I need to mention him as well. So yeah, we need to have one more attacker, at least.”

Liverpool have also been linked with a switch for Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, who has fallen down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu. But if the Reds are successful in signing Isak, who has reportedly told Newcastle he will not play for the club again, then a younger player to add competition and be developed may be the route taken.