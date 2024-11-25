Liverpool legends Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher and Robbie Fowler. (Photo by Zak Kaczmarek - Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jamie Carragher spent his entire career with Liverpool.

Jamie Carragher has revealed he spent a short time at Manchester United - using Liverpool’s bitter rivals as leverage before signing schoolboy forms at Anfield.

Carragher is a Reds legend, having spent all of his playing career at the club. He played a total of 737 games between 1996–2013, sitting second in Liverpool’s all-time appearances charts, winning nine major trophies including the Champions League in 2005.

Carragher was famously a staunch Everton fan as a child, following the Toffees home and away with his father before changing allegiances to the opposite side of Merseyside after breaking into the Reds’ first team. But speaking on The Overlap on Tour: Unseen the ex-defender revealed to Man Utd legends Gary Neville and Roy Keane he underwent a short period at Old Trafford - with Sir Alex Ferguson watching him in action.

Carragher said: “I went to Man United for a little bit. There was a Sunday team playing a Man Utd Select (XI). It was lads all around the country who got put together. I played for a Sunday team, it wasn’t my team but they asked me to play to make them stronger. I did quite well, Nobby Stiles was their coach and pulled my dad after it.

“It was just before I was signing schoolboy forms with Liverpool. My dad wanted to make Liverpool think it was not easy not to sign me so I ended up going to a Man Utd thing. Littleton Road, we played Friday and Saturday night and played on Sunday. All the lads who were in this weekend, when we went to Lilleshall (England’s former School of Excellence) for trials, it was all the same lads - Stephen Clemence was there, Marlon Broomes. I was never going (to join Man Utd) - my dad just used it as a thing to not make it easy for Liverpool).

“It wasn’t even my decision. I was told I was going to play a game. I remember Ferguson being there (at the game). I go from Everton to Liverpool to United - I’ll do anything for a few quid!”