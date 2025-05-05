Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool suffered a 3-1 loss at Chelsea having already been crowned Premier League champions.

Arne Slot heaped praise on Liverpool fans for making the trip to Chelsea - despite there being rail disruption.

Work on the lines over the Bank Holiday weekend meant that Kopites who travelled to west London could not do so via train. As a result, the vast majority made their way by cars and coaches to watch the newly-crowned Premier League champions.

Supporters were in high spirits as they serenaded Slot and his Reds players for delivering a 20th English title. Chelsea paid their respects by giving Liverpool a guard of honour before kick-off, although it was booed by the home faithful at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool suffered a 3-1 defeat by Enzo Maresca’s side, who have strengthened their bid for Champions League qualification.

Slot was asked about that reception from the Chelsea fans at his post-match press conference. The Liverpool boss replied: “I didn't hear it, to be honest. I only heard our fans during almost the whole game. I just heard that they couldn't come here on trains, so they had to go by car. But they were on time and they were loud throughout the whole game. I haven't heard anyone booing - I only heard our fans singing.”

Slot on Liverpool changes

With the title already wrapped by, Slot made six chances to his Liverpool team. Regular starters Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Luis Diaz, Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate were dropped to the bench, with Ryan Gravenberch omitted from the squad having started every league game before the Chelsea clash.

The Reds were below their best, with Slot giving chances to fringe players such as Harvey Elliott, Jarell Quansah - who scored an unfortunate own goal and gave away a penalty - and Wataru Endo. Chelsea opened the scoring in the third minute through Enzo Fernandez before their advantage was doubled on 56 minutes when Reds captain Virgil van Dijk’s clearance ricocheted off Quansah.

Van Dijk’s header with five minutes remaining gave Liverpool a lifeline. But they did not seize the momentum and in stoppage-time, Quansah fouled Moises Caicedo to give Chelsea a penalty which Cole Palmer converted.

When quizzed on whether already being champions and changing his team had a negative impact, Slot said: “That, we will never know, but I think what we also saw today were a lot of things that we've seen throughout the whole season. Us playing through the high press of the opponent so many times and so many moments that we arrived in the final third. But I also saw us defending today, not that I am used to it always, so the last percentages were not of a normal standard. In the final third we come there so many times and normally we are able to create more chances.

“That could mean two things. Either Chelsea did well in both boxes, which they did, but I think it tells us also a little bit about us. In general, [it was] a good performance, but the final percentages weren't there to win this game of football. [In] the lead-up to both goals a player of ours slipped. Would it have happened as well if the game was on the line? Yes or no, we will never know - but the margins are small in the Premier League, especially if you play a team like Chelsea with so many quality players, then you cannot afford these kind of moments.”