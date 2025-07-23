Liverpool are closing in on signing Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Cult figure Neil Warnock has suggested that Liverpool are paying too much for Hugo Ekitike.

The striker is set to complete his move to the Reds from Eintracht Frankfurt for an initial £69 million, which could rise to £79 million with add-ons. Ekitike scored 22 goals for the German side last season as they finished third in the Bundesliga and qualified for the Champions League.

The 23-year-old will depart Frankfurt after just one-and-a-half seasons, having had a difficult time at Paris Saint-Germain earlier in his career.

Liverpool have shown an interest in Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak, having expressed an interest in signing the centre-forward for £120 million if he was made available.

What’s been said

And Warnock, speaking on talkSPORT, believes that Premier League champions Liverpool are taking a gamble on signing Ekitike. The former Sheffield United, Leeds United and QPR manager said: “Isn’t it a lot of money, that? Yeah, he’s had a good season or what have you, but there are so many question marks against what he’s going to be like.

“I don’t know where the money is going now. I just think it’s too much of a gamble, or are they using that to try and give them a bit more time for the Newcastle lad [Alexander Isak]?”

Ex-Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan believes that the fee that Liverpool have agreed for Ekitike may be indicative of the current marketplace when buying strikers.

Jordan said: “The marketplace is where it is for certain football clubs. I look at it and the credentials of this kid; Liverpool don’t tend to buy bad players. The Nunez example is a glaring one and hasn’t worked out how they wanted it to work out.

“But it is a lot of money. You’re looking at a player that hasn’t achieved that much to be at that sort of level. It can only be because of the competitive tension in the marketplace. The other side of the equation is you have clever agents who get involved in deals and do Erling Haaland at £55 million. You are in a bull market for players.”