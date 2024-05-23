I know Arne Slot better than anyone - here's what he definitely won't do at Liverpool

Arne Slot. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images)

Arne Slot’s former assistant manager has given an insight into what Liverpool fans can expect.

Arne Slot will not be an aminated figure on the Liverpool touchline - but it doesn’t mean he lacks passion. That is the verdict of Marino Pusic, who served as the Dutchman’s assistant manager for five years.

The Reds confirmed Slot’s arrival as Jurgen Klopp’s successor earlier this week. The 45-year-old will officially take the Anfield reins on 1 June after departing Feyenoord.

While a switch to Liverpool is a significant step up, Slot has forged himself a glowing reputation during his coaching career in the Netherlands. He first served as AZ Alkmaar boss before occupying the Feyenoord driving seat for the past three years.

At De Kuip, Slot won the Eredivisie title and the KNVB Cup along with guiding the club to the Europa Conference League final. Pusic was Slot’s right-hand man until last October before taking the top job at Shakhtar Donetsk.

Liverpool fans have become used to seeing a passionate manager in Klopp on the sidelines during games. Pusic, speaking to the Telegraph and said he knows Slot better than anyone - admitted that is a stark contrast to the new incumbent’s mannerisms in the technical area.

He said: “You will not see him running to the stands and jumping and that kind of thing. He’s switched on, very much focused on the details. He has a lot of deep thoughts about the game, about the development of the game and is an amazing coach – he showed that already in Holland, but not only in Holland, also in the games we played in the Europa League and the Champions League and also in the Conference League.

“It doesn’t mean if you’re not running in front of the stands that you’re not passionate enough; it’s not a good comparison. Nobody’s the same. Every person, every coach is unique in his own way.

“Arne is calmer, he has of course a lot of passion for the game and he always has nice interactions with the people. He has a lot of feeling for good atmospheres in stadiums and appreciates the fans a lot. He finds it very important to cherish the club and the team.”

A chief reason why Slot was appointed by Liverpool’s supremos Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes was because of his style of play which is similar to Klopp’s. He deploys a 4-3-3 formation, with an emphasis on pressing aggressively.

Pusic believes that Kopites will relish what they see from Liverpool. He added: “I think, following football all over the world, that Liverpool did a great job by signing him. I think it fits perfectly to Liverpool. “General philosophies are always changing or adapting to circumstances. But in general, his philosophy is a dominant way of playing. What does that mean exactly? It means the proper build-up from the back, finding the right spaces, getting good players in good positions to exploit their talents and qualities, with a lot of intensity, pressing.

“Of course, Klopp also played with a lot of energy, a lot of aggression… good football. So, in that way I think the people on Anfield Road will for sure see good football. What you can expect is of course professionalism, 100 per cent,” says Pusic. “He’s a great person. I don’t believe a good coach can be a bad person. He takes care of his environment, of his players. He’s a dedicated coach, working very hard 24/7.

“Once he’s on the pitch, [he expects] maximal concentration. But [there is] also a lot of pleasure in there because the way he trains and the exercises [drills] require a lot of pleasure for the players to learn that way. I would say they will enjoy the football.