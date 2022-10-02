Roberto De Zerbi made a fine start to life as Brighton and Hove Albion manager.

Roberto de Zerbi toasted a well-deserved point in his first Premier League game as Brighton boss against Liverpool.

The Seagulls ensured Jurgen Klopp's side's early-season struggles continued with a 3-3 draw at Anfield.

Brighton made a stunning start as they raced into a two-goal lead after just 17 minutes through Leandro Trossard.

Liverpool fought back, though, and would go in front as Roberto Firmino bagged a brace before Adam Webster converted into his own net.

However, there was to be more drama and Trossard earned the visitors a point when he completed his hat-trick in the 83rd minute.

And knowing how difficult it is to earn a result at Anfield, de Zerbi was delighted.

He said: “I am happy with this game. We played a very good match, we could have scored more but we play at Anfield.

“It’s my first game in the Premier League but I know Anfield, I know how difficult it is in this stadium.”

Speaking to the BBC on the game, de Zerbi said: “A crazy game. I am happy and proud for my players and my club. There was a possibility to win the game but Liverpool is a fantastic team. I knew before the game it could be difficult and it was very difficult.

"Of course, the point for us is really important because Liverpool at the end of the day is Liverpool but we had a lot of chances to score the goals and if we had won the game I wouldn't have felt like we had stolen anything here.

"In that moment I didn't think we had to win the game. It is 90 minutes plus additional time at Anfield.

"[On Leandro Trossard] When he was in the national team I sent a message to him and I told him he needs to increase the number of his goals and I think he made me happy!

