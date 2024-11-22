Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The topic of Liverpool contract extensions remains widely discussed as January approaches.

As we enter the final weeks of 2024 and prepare to celebrate a new year, Liverpool are riding a hugely promising wave under Arne Slot. The Reds will enter this weekend’s Premier League fixtures at the top of the table, knowing that even if they lose, they are not at risk of losing their spot.

However, while pushing for silverware is the main focus, there is still a lot of attention on the fate of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah. All three Anfield icons have been in and out of the headlines since the summer as rumours surrounding their futures continue to bounce back and forth.

All three players are at risk of leaving Liverpool for free next June as their contracts tick down and contrasting reports have been doing the rounds since the summer transfer window. Despite Salah being heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia for more than 12 months, Alexander-Arnold remains the biggest concern.

Real Madrid continue to show their interest in his services and the vice-captain’s friendship with Jude Bellingham is also adding to the speculation. Like his two teammates, Alexander-Arnold is free to enter pre-contract negotiations with other clubs in January.

Many fans, professionals and pundits have had their say on the Liverpool trio and their contract situations. Despite the many reports and rumours, little concrete information has been provided, which is only adding to concerns from supporters. However, former Liverpool CEO Peter Moore has made some promising comments on the situation.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Moore has claimed that the Reds are indeed working on tying the three players to new deals as they approach the halfway point in the season. He addressed the ‘Liverpool Way’, spanning back to Bill Shankley and The Boot Room.

“You have this Liverpool Way of who we are, what we stand for, who our fans are, what they expect from us... we are blessed as a football club to have that consistency. Look at Liverpool now, 16 wins out of 17 games. They’re looking a little different to Jurgen Klopp’s style of football — a little bit more in control, a defence that isn’t giving up goals and an attack that’s fluid like it was in the great Sadio Mané, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah era.

“I’m old enough to remember Kevin Keegan going to Hamburg and thinking the world was collapsing around us. And then somebody says, ‘we’ve got this guy from Celtic, Kenny Dalglish’. Life goes on, and so I don’t know what’s going to happen. But it’s Trent, it’s Virgil, it’s Mo — it’s hard to imagine any of those leaving Liverpool.

“I know ownership is working feverishly to get deals done. Whether it’s all three, two of the three, one of the three, or none, I don’t know. But you look at those players and what I do like is that they all seem very dedicated right now. There is nobody, particularly in those three, who has taken a day off for some reason.

“Come January, particularly in Trent’s case, we’ll se what happens. But I know that ownership is talking with their respective agents.”