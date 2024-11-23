'I met with Jurgen Klopp at his house but I didn't sign for Liverpool for one reason'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool came close to signing this star under Jurgen Klopp but he had a change of heart.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have had numerous near-miss transfers over the years. The Reds have been linked with countless exciting stars in their time but there are some that have become real tales of players that got away. From Nabil Fekir to Martín Zubimendi, Liverpool have a number of cases where transfers fell agonisingly short of getting over the line.

Another player who came close to an Anfield move is Mario Götze, who had been linked with a Jürgen Klopp reunion after they’d previously worked together at Dortmund. The early stages of Götze’s career started at Dortmund and he won two Bundesliga titles under Klopp’s reign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the German boss bid farewell to BVB to pursue his next challenge on Merseyside, it wasn’t long before Götze was tipped to follow him. In 2016, the versatile former German international almost signed for Liverpool after meeting with Klopp in person and being promised he would play a regular role within the team.

Writing about his family life and his career for The Players’ Tribune, Götze has revealed how close he came to joining Liverpool and why he opted not to make the move despite Klopp’s open arms. He started by stressing how he wished he would’ve been more patient during the earlier stages in his career.

“I’ll give you an example. In 2016, I nearly went to a famous team in England called Liverpool. The coach there was a man named Jürgen Klopp. Maybe you have seen pictures of him? Tall, big smile, very funny. Jürgen had been my coach at Dortmund, and I did not realise how lucky I was to have him. I went to his house in Liverpool, where we sat down together in the living room with our wives.

“What makes Jürgen special is that he sees Mario the person. We did not talk much about football. He wasn’t saying, ‘How can I convince you? What do you want?’ He asked me about life in general, and I think he said something like, ‘Look, Mario, you’ll play a lot, and you’ll have fun here. I know that’s the most important thing for you. The club is amazing. Have a think about it.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I really wanted to play for him again. But I also wanted to win things right away. I was so impatient! Liverpool had just finished eighth in England, and Dortmund had come second in Germany. Dortmund had also signed André Schürrle, one of my best friends in football. I remembered how much fun it had been the first time.

“So I went back. And as much as I love Dortmund, I do feel that I missed out on a special journey with Jürgen. I didn’t understand that he needed time to build a great team at Liverpool. There was not really any need for me to play in the Champions League right away. I just didn’t think that far ahead.”

Götze played for Dortmund until 2020, when he signed for PSV in his first ever move outside of Germany. The 32-year-old spent two years in the Eredivisie before returning to home soil in 2022 to sign for Eintracht Frankfurt, where he currently plays.

Götze contributed 45 goals and 61 assists in 219 appearances for Dortmund, often showcasing his versatility to play pretty much anywhere in midfield and attack. During the 2013/14 season, Götze scored 13 goals and notched a further 13 assists in all competitions, while spreading himself from midfield, the No.9 position, to both wings when called upon.