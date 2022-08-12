‘I read’ - Jurgen Klopp provides 25-word Liverpool injury update on Thiago Alcantara

Thiago Alcantara injury news as Liverpool get set to face Crystal Palace.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Thiago Alcantara’s injury is ‘not good’.

The midfielder suffered a hamstring setback in last weekend’s 2-2 draw against Fulham on the opening day of the Premier League season.

Thiago looks set to be absent for 4-6 weeks with his issue.

Klopp is hoping that the Spain international is sidelined for as a short a time as possible.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s clash against Crystal Palace on Monday, he said: “Thiago is good but the injury is not good.