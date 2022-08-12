‘I read’ - Jurgen Klopp provides 25-word Liverpool injury update on Thiago Alcantara

Thiago Alcantara injury news as Liverpool get set to face Crystal Palace.

By Will Rooney
Friday, 12th August 2022, 9:55 am

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Thiago Alcantara’s injury is ‘not good’.

The midfielder suffered a hamstring setback in last weekend’s 2-2 draw against Fulham on the opening day of the Premier League season.

Thiago looks set to be absent for 4-6 weeks with his issue.

Klopp is hoping that the Spain international is sidelined for as a short a time as possible.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s clash against Crystal Palace on Monday, he said: “Thiago is good but the injury is not good.

“Are there any time frames? I read 4-6 weeks! I would prefer four - we’ll see.”

