‘I really wish’ - Liverpool duo speak on star’s pending Anfield departure

The Brazilian goalkeeper spoke openly about his compatriot who is set to leave the club in the summer.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker and midfielder Fabinho have both expressed their admiration for their departing teammate Fabinho ahead of their clash with Nottingham Forest.

The Brazilian forward’s contract is set to expire in the summer, but he has opted not to renew and is now set to leave the club.

Firmino is currently one of the longest serving players at the club and arrived in 2015, before Jurgen Klopp, and has gone onto become one of their most adored and successful players of this generation.

Both Brazilians spoke with Vinny O’Connor in an exclusive interview for Sky Sports this week, expressing how much they love their teammate and how much he has contributed over the years.

“Bobby’s a really good friend of us,” Alisson revealed.

“Someone as well with a massive importance for our team and I really wish he could stay.”

Fabinho continued in a similar vein: “Bobby is a really lovely guy, everyone likes him at the club. He was really important for me and I think for Al [Alisson] as well since I arrived here, he’s been one of the most important players at the club.”

Reports have not stated any particular frontrunners so far, but the latest from the Daily Mail has revealed an exclusive that claims that the 31-year-old could join Barcelona in the summer.

He’s also drawn interest from Inter Milan, clubs in Turkey and the MLS, with a move to another Premier League club completely out of the question.

Despite falling down the pecking order this season due to the signings of Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo, Firmino has still enjoyed over 1,600 minutes of action.

That includes 12 starts in the league and four in Europe, and his return of 11 goals and five assists in 33 appearances across all competitions is no mean feat - and it also shows the former Hoffenheim forward can still contribute as a back-up at this level.