I saw how Liverpool fans acted towards Anthony Gordon at Anfield - it was intriguing

Anthony Gordon was involved in a surprise transfer twist that saw a potential Liverpool move raised.

Those who were leaving Anfield savoured the moment. They looked down on the hallowed turf to watch Liverpool's players celebrating a 13-point lead in the Premier League. Many believe that is insurmountable after the 2-0 win over Newcastle United. It would take an almighty disaster for Liverpool to collapse with 10 games left. In truth, it felt like the night the Reds were crowned champions.

And those paying close attention when departing the famous stadium would have noticed a private conversation between two players of opposite teams. Towards the corner flag of the Kop and Main Stand, Curtis Jones and Anthony Gordon were engaged in a deep conversation for a few minutes. It's not unusual for opposite members of squads to engage in talks - and these two have more reasons than others. Not only have they represented England together at youth level to the senior team but they are close friends. Both are sons of the city. Jones hails from Toxteth and is a product of Liverpool's academy. Gordon, meanwhile, was raised in Kirkdale but came through Everton's ranks, having been released by the Reds as a youngster.

Summer saga

Since his departure from Goodison Park to Newcastle in January 2023, Gordon has been fairly open that he grew up supporting the red half of Merseyside. He recently admitted that his family are all Liverpool fans. It's why, despite being an Everton product, he was reportedly keen to make a dream move to Anfield last summer. While representing England at Euro 2024, it emerged that Liverpool had a chance to sign Gordon.

Newcastle were scrambling for sales before the Premier League's financial deadline on 30 June. They explored a sale of Gordon to the Reds for £75 million and it was suggested that either Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez could have moved in the opposite direction. The Daily Mail reported that, despite England pursuing their first major piece of silverware since 1966, Gordon's possible transfer was the talk of the camp. However, a move did not materialse. Liverpool were reluctant to part ways with highly-regarded centre-back Quansah while Newcastle managed to sell Elliott Anderson and Yankuba Minteh to Nottingham Forest and Brighton respectively.

The idea of signing Gordon appealed to plenty of Liverpool fans. Last season, he was one of Newcastle's stars as he recorded 12 goals and 11 assists in 48 appearances. At the start of this campaign, there were some question marks around the Reds' front line. Luis Diaz's lack of end product was scrutinised, Cody Gakpo's role was unclear, Diogo Jota's fitness problems were a concern and Darwin Nunez's inconsistency a significant worry.

Questions remain

And while Liverpool are storming to the title, you could scarcely say their attacking options are cast iron for next term. Out of the six options, you could argue only Gakpo - who has fired 16 goals in all competitions - is an absolute certainty to remain on Merseyside.

Mo Salah, who has plundered 30 goals, is still to sign a new contract. Diaz has persistently been linked with a switch to Barcelona - a club his father says would be his son’s dream to play for. Jota is a top-class operator but again struggled to stay fit on a regular basis while, in truth, cashing in on Nunez may suit all parties. There was interest from Saudi Arabia in January. Federico Chiesa, meanwhile, has been a peripheral figure since his arrival from Juventus.

That is perhaps why the reception for Gordon was not as hostile as you might expect. Although he came through Liverpool's fierce rivals' system, boos when he got on the ball were sporadic and subdued. A chant that he'd played for a team in blue and white never really took off. Certainly, ex-Everton players such as Richarlison have been given much more of an unwelcoming greeting. Perhaps that is because fans feel Gordon could be a future Reds player and did not want to put him off a potential move down the line.

To Newcastle's credit, he would not be cheap. The 21-year-old committed his future at St James' Park when signing a new long-term deal earlier this campaign and, bar Alexander Isak, is their most potent threat. Granted, he has not been as prolific this term and was quelled fairly comfortably against Liverpool but in Isak’s absence, it was somewhat of a thankless task.

If the Magies qualify for the Champions League, they will scarcely be receptive to offloading their prized assets. Still, given the comments Gordon has made and the events of last summer, he will continue to intrigue from a Liverpool fans’ perspective.