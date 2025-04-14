I saw what Arne Slot did at Anfield - and I know what is coming for Liverpool fans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool now need six points to claim the Premier League title after a 2-1 victory over West Ham United.

There has not been a more level-headed person on Merseyside. Whether that was a 2-0 victory over Real Madrid, a 3-0 win at Manchester United or a 2-1 defeat by Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley, Arne Slot’s demeanour - bar a post-Merseyside derby outburst - has scarcely changed. His post-match reaction towards Kopites has very much been similar.

Slot has never tried to imitate his predecessor. Copying Jurgen Klopp’s trademark fistpumps that Liverpool fans relished is something the Dutchman has refrained from. A subtle clap, maybe a one-handed wave, has been more his style.

However, the Anfield supremo could not resist celebrating the Reds moving to within six points of claiming the Premier League title with extra gusto. He could not hold back his true feelings after a 2-1 victory over West Ham United.

While Liverpool have gone 13 points above Arsenal in the table, recent performances have hardly been the breeze those from the outside might have expected. The Reds should have been well clear after a dominant first-half performance, with Luis Diaz scoring in the 18th minute. But based on the second period, West Ham would have been worthy of a share of the spoils.

After an error-laden performance in last weekend’s 3-2 defeat by Fulham, there was another calamitous moment when Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson’s mix-up led to the ball ending up in the Reds’ net, with the latter having an own goal on his record. A Hammers equaliser had been coming, with home goalkeeper Alisson Becker making two fine saves from Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus previously. It was a moment you’d expect from a Southampton team that could go down as the worst in Premier League history, not a team that are the champions-elect.

Luckily, Van Dijk atoned for his error. When he made his way up for a corner with a minute of normal time remaining, he was a man on a mission. Liverpool’s captain powered home a header and it was the sort of moment that will be played in montages of the 2024-25 season for years to come.

There was another late scare for Liverpool, though, with Niclas Fullkrug hammering his own aerial header off the bar in stoppage-time. The Reds clung on. And when toasting the triumph, Slot could not hide his true feelings.

It was as fervent and animated as he has ever been. In his 50th game as L4 boss, it was the first time Slot felt Liverpool won a game they perhaps did not deserve to. There were several double-clenched fists to the Kop along with showing his appreciation to the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand.

"I think because we won a game of football where, maybe for the first time this season, you could debate if we deserved to win this game," Slot said on his celebrations at his post-match press conference. "Then to win it at such a big moment, where the fans helped us, I think that deserved [it] and that's why I tried to show a bit more how much I appreciate them – through the whole season, but definitely today."

It is fair to say when Liverpool do indeed officially claim the silverware - it could be as soon as in six days' time at Leicester City - then Slot will roister with markedly more animation.