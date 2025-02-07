Darwin Nunez was handed a start as Liverpool reached the Carabao Cup final by blitzing away Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield.

It was a rousing reaction as vociferous as any of the four goals scored. Anyone in the vicinity of Anfield must have thought that Liverpool had found the back of the net. The way those inside the famous stadium celebrated Darwin Nunez sprinting 30 yards to quell what could have been a threatening Tottenham Hotspur attack was given the credit it deserved.

He pilfered the ball to concede a throw-in but it could well have led to Spurs engineering a chance to get back into the Carabao Cup tie when the scoreline was 2-1 on aggregate.

Nunez had been chiefly responsible for the Reds going ahead in the semi-final. He was felled by Tottenham goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky inside the box, with Mo Salah subsequently doing his part to crash into the top corner.

Endeavour comes naturally

The record might read another game without a goal for Nunez. He might have only bagged twice since the turn of the year - both coming in dramatic fashion at Brentford - and six times in 30 games throughout 2024-25. But his impact, as defending champions Liverpool booked their return to Wembley, was magnificent.

For all of Nunez’s attributes that require honing almost three years after arriving for what could become a club-record £85 million fee, he has a few that every Kopite admires. His work-rate is the primary one. The Uruguay international is never afraid to put a shift in and harry the opposition. He’ll never shy away from running himself into the ground. Endeavour comes naturally.

It was perhaps a surprise Nunez was given the responsibility to spearhead the attack over Luis Diaz against Tottenham. Amid Diogo Jota’s ongoing fitness issues, it has been the latter largely preferred despite not being a natural number nine. But Slot decided Nunez was the better option against a patched-up Spurs rearguard.

In the warm-up, you could see that he was determined to make his mark. During a possession drill, he raced towards Ibrahima Konate to make a challenge. That was enough to show that Nunez was in a tigerish mood. That was evident when the showdown ensued.

Impact in box boxes

In the first half, chances were limited for the 25-year-old. One header into the arms of Kinsky and another blocked shot was as good as it got, albeit he couldn’t do much more with the openings. But he made two vital contributions when heading away from corners. The deliveries were flat with pace and could have caused issues, but Nunez was there to stop the danger. His name was fervently chanted after each clearance.

Then in the second period, he was on the same wavelength as Salah and too quick for Kinsky. Referee Craig Pawson immediately pointed to the penalty spot, with Spurs scarcely remonstrating. Nunez’s space proved devastating and Salah did what Salah does best and fired into the top corner, which would decisively send Liverpool back to Wembley.

Unfortunately for Nunez, he couldn’t get the goal that he would have been deserving of. One Conor Bradley cutback was not for him but he reacted and stabbed just wide. Then when Cody Gakpo was bearing down on goal, Nunez would have had a tap-in. Instead, the Netherlands international tried to double his own tally and kiss the outside of the post. Gakpo immediately apologised to his team-mate lurking on the edge of the six-yard box for making the wrong decision.

In addition, his hold-up play was more polished throughout. He left the pitch to a standing ovation when substituted, having created three chances, won two tackles, made four clearances and come out on top of six duels. Nunez won’t grab the headlines but it was a performance that underlined why supporters yearn for it to work out for him at Liverpool.