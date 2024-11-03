Liverpool moved top of the Premier League table with a 2-1 win over Brighton.

Of Arne Slot's 15 games in the Liverpool hot seat, this must have been the most satisfying. Certainly, it felt that way for supporters inside Anfield. The relief and adulation after a 2-1 victory over Brighton was palpable.

As footballing cliches go, this was a game of two halves. The Reds could count themselves fortunate to have gone into the interval only a goal down. They were persistently carved open by the Seagulls. Liverpool's performance was frantic and error-laden, which is everything that goes against Slot's philosophy. Had Ferdi Kadioglu found more composure in front of goal after opening the scoring, Brighton could have inflicted a second home defeat on Slot since his arrival. That would have engendered some question marks around Liverpool’s chief, having already suffered defeat by Nottingham Forest.

But in the second period, the Reds' improved markedly. Whatever Slot instructed his troops inside the dressing room had a profound impact. There was more composure on the ball, more competent pressing and significantly more chances created. By the time Cody Gakpo equalised when his cross, intelligently left alone by Darwin Nunez, nestled in the far corner in the 69th minute, it was the least the home side deserved.

And when Mo Salah curled his shot into the top corner to net Liverpool’s winner - and move to outright eighth in the Premier League’s all-time scorer charts ahead of Reds legend Robbie Fowler - Anfield erupted. Celebrations were as vociferous as if this were a big European showdown because Kopites recognised an opportunity they knew may not come around again this season - to leapfrog Manchester City at the summit of the table. City’s shock 2-1 loss at Bournemouth was something that Liverpool profited on. The Reds also took advantage of Arsenal losing to Newcastle at lunchtime and are now seven points ahead of the Gunners after 10 league games. That is a significant gap at this formative stage. Slot is playing down Liverpool’s title chances but they have only been augmented.

When Slot was appointed head coach in the summer, talk was rife about whether he could successfully fill the gargantuan void of Jurgen Klopp. Manchester United’s troubles after Sir Alex Ferguson’s exit are well-documented. The Red Devils are onto their sixth permanent boss in Ruben Amorim having jettisoned from the upper echelons for the English and European game. Likewise, Arsenal had their struggles following Arsene Wenger’s departure.

But Slot has made a start better at Liverpool than anyone could have imagined. This was his 13th triumph and eighth in 10 league games - another L4 record he’s set. In truth, he’s won over any doubters there might have been.

Certainly, Slot has endeared himself to Liverpool supporters. Klopp was adored by fans, with his trademark fist-pumps after big wins in front of the Kop relished. The ultimate compliment for Slot is that those in the famous stand tried to cajole him to do the same after the Brighton win.

The Dutchman politely declined the invitation. Instead, he responded with his customary celebration - a subtle clench of the fist and applause. What Slot has made clear since arriving is he’s not trying to be Klopp 2.0 - but that’s a facet of why he’s swiftly earned the Liverpool faithful’s trust and respect.