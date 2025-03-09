Darwin Nunez was involved in two of Liverpool’s goals during their 3-1 win over Southampton at Anfield.

If a footballing dictionary is ever compiled, with players from the past and present used for each word, then look no further than Darwin Nunez for the definition of enigma.

There is no current Premier League performer who is such a conundrum. There might not be a player on the planet as unpredictable. It's why he irks and is endeared by Liverpool fans simultaneously.

If you require summarising Nunez's Reds career within an hour then just play the replay of his performance in the 3-1 win over Southampton. In fact, just skip between minutes 46-68 of the encounter.

Liverpool were supposed to cruise to a 16-point lead in the Premier League title race against a Saints side already preparing for life back in the Championship. Instead, they found themselves a goal behind when Will Smallbone took advantage of a mix-up between Reds captain Virgil van Dijk and goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

VAR survival

Liverpool's performance throughout the opening period was already lacklustre. They needed to improve markedly to give Arsenal an opening to reduce the gap in the race for the top-flight crown. Arne Slot, watching from the directors’ box as he served the second of a two-game touchline ban, would have already had his team talk thought out.

Therefore, what must have been racing through the Anfield supremo's head when Nunez petulantly kicked out at a careering Kyle Walker-Peters? The striker had been largely anonymous for much of the first half. In fairness, he had few openings and was bereft of service. There were players who'd performed worse than him. But the decision to cynically bring Walker-Peters was bewildering. It earned Nunez a yellow card - and it could have been upgraded to a red but VAR opted not to take further action.

When Andy Robertson, Alexis Mac Allister and Harvey Elliott were being put through intense warm-ups at half-time, plenty would have predicted Nunez was one of the three to be withdrawn being on a caution. Yet he emerged out of the tunnel - and his transformation was significant but by no means surprising.

Transformation

Less than nine minutes after the restart, Liverpool were ahead and the Uruguay international played his part in both goals. He displayed the poacher-like instincts that he's lacked since arriving from Benfica for what could become a club-record £85 million in July 2022 to equalise. Luis Diaz burst to the byline and Nunez peeled away from his marker and stabbed home a first-time finish. Then the 25-year-old was brought down by Smallbone to win the Reds a penalty, which Mo Salah tucked home.

Nunez had gone from likely receiving flak in the concourses around L4 at the break to being the hero who'd spearheaded Liverpool's comeback and taken them another step closer to being crowned champions.

Kopites have been desperate for it to work out for Nunez. Many would not be afforded such patience, especially given the financial outlay involved. But Nunez has still made himself popular among plenty during his time on Merseyside. He will never be a club legend like Salah, Van Dijk, Alisson and many others of the recent era. However, he will never be much maligned and persona non grata El-Hadji Diouf or Mario Balotelli. There has always been a willingness from Nunes even if it hasn’t quite clicked. It’s why his reaction after missing glaring miss in a 2-2 draw at Aston Villa was such a shock - and probably why Slot publicly criticised the marksman.

Even though a summer departure feels inevitable, fans still want it to someone work out for Nunez. They hope, all of a sudden, everything just seems to click and Nunez becomes a 30-goal-a-season centre-forward who will ease the burden when Salah eventually brings the curtain down on his Reds career.

It's why Nunez got a raucous standing ovation when he was replaced by Diogo Jota in the 68th minute. Supporters chanted his name vociferously. In the final two months of the campaign, he will continue to frustrate and thrill.