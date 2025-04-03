Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Curtis Jones was forced to operate as a makeshift right-back as Liverpool earned a 1-0 victory over Everton in the Merseyside derby.

A high, looping ball entered Liverpool's box in stoppage-time. Those inside Anfield must have been fearing deja vu. There must have been trepidation that a repeat of what happened at Goodison Park less than two months ago could occur again.

That February evening, a cross hooked into the box led to James Tarkowski thundering home a volley to earn a 2-2 draw. Liverpool failed to deal with the danger.

With the Reds holding just a one-goal advantage yet again against their fierce foes, this time on home territory, there was no wonder why there were nerves in the dying embers. Everton's direct approach had caused Liverpool issues in the first half especially, with Beto having a goal disallowed for offside and then striking the post with a gilt-edged chance.

Arne Slot's rearguard were much better at dealing with what came their way after the interval. But as the minutes ticked down, anxiety could be felt from around the stands - especially as balls were put into Liverpool's box.

In the 94th minute, those in the away section in the Anfield Road Stand would have been hoping the cross into the 18-yard area would lead to a chance. Tarkowski was up there yet again along with his fellow giant centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite. Yet there was Curtis Jones to watch the flight of the ball and clear over his head to perfection. His contribution was met with a rousing reception by the home faithful. It was the culmination of an excellent display in a makeshift right-back role.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold still sidelined with an ankle injury and Conor Bradley not ready to return from a hamstring complaint, Slot had two choices; to continue with centre-back Jarell Quansah or to risk playing midfielder Jones in defence.

The Reds boss opted for the latter. Liverpool needed more creativity from their 2-1 loss to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final before the international break, as well as the previous Merseyside derby. Slot opted for more guile than defensive solidity. It was a decision vindicated. Jones recorded a 93 per cent pass completion rate, played nine balls into the final third and registered one successful dribble.

In truth, there were never any qualms about what Jones could contribute on the front foot. It's where his strengths lie. But there would have been some worries about the England international when it came to his defensive capabilities.

Jones believes his best position is in the No.10 role or maybe as a box-to-box midfielder. Yet he was immaculate when it came to his contributions to record a clean sheet. There was a perfectly-timed tackle on Everton's Charly Alcaraz in the ninth minute. The away section appealed for a penalty but Alcaraz's reaction told it all - the Flamengo loanee did not protest. Then later in the first half, Jones got in the way of an Alcaraz shot. Throughout the encounter, the 24-year-old won three duels, made one interception and six ball recoveries.

Slot has had to make some adaptations to his team since arriving in the Anfield hot seat. It started in the summer when Martin Zubimendi could not be prised from Real Sociedad, with Ryan Gravenberch instead being deployed in the number-six position. While Diogo Jota was sidelined with an injury, Luis Diaz functioned as a false number nine and after Andy Robertson was given a red card against Fulham in December, Gravenberch moved to central defence.

The latest was Jones functioning as a full-back. It not only delivered Liverpool the city bragging rights but edged them another step closer towards the Premier League title.