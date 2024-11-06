Liverpool earned a 4-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen as former midfielder Xabi Alonso endured a miserable Anfield return.

Xabi Alonso knows all about the Anfield crowd on Champions League nights. He was a Liverpool player for a few famous ones etched into club folklore. It’s why the Spaniard, returning to L4 as Bayer Leverkusen boss, was well ware he had to quell the home faithful if he felt they were starting to rally their team.

After a largely subdued first half, a tactical chess match between the Premier League leaders and Bundesliga champions that produced a dearth of goalscoring chances, Alonso could sense that Kopites were starting to influence Liverpool. After Mo Salah had lacked composure and spurned the opportunity to break the deadlock following a jinking Ryan Gravenberch run, Reds supporters started to create the ambience that Brighton supremo Fabian Hurzeler admitted his side succumbed to three days prior.

It was the sort of atmosphere that gave Alonso a fillip during his five years at Liverpool. And going off his experience, he made his best attempt to stop those in the stands from galvanising Arne Slot’s side.

On the hour mark, Alonso started to instruct his Leverkusen troops to slow the encounter time. He wanted them to extinguish the crescendo that was building. After the ball went out of play, the former midfielder stopped it with his feet and held on for a couple of seconds before reluctantly handing over to Trent Alexander-Arnold. Yet his attempt to give the German visitors some respite proved an exercise in futility.

From the throw-in, Liverpool conjured a sweeping move, with Curtis Jones’ perfectly weighted through ball picking out the run of Luis Diaz. The Colombia international, operating as a makeshift striker, applied a finish that any number nine in history would have been proud to have on their highlight reel. A clever lobbed effort over Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky proved the crucial intervention - and opened the floodgate.

As they did against Brighton, Slot’s capitalised on the momentum and fired a second goal just two minutes later. Cody Gakpo headed home with aplomb from Salah’s first-time cross. Although he was initially flagged offside, there was confidence from creator-in-chief Salah that Gakpo had timed his run to perfection. VAR proved the Egyptian correct. At that point, Alonso knew that the game had gone.

This Liverpool team under Slot is too sage and canny to give away leads. More importantly, the Reds had their tails up. Their appetite to increase their advantage was insatiable and got their reward through Diaz’s second goal from another Salah cross. To the German side’s credit, they did threaten with a late consolation goal but Reds goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher was in no mood for giving up a clean sheet as he made a fine double save in the closing stages.

Then in the dying embers, Darwin Nunez went on one of his trademark forays. He saw his shot blocked but it fell to Diaz, who displayed his prowess again to net his first Liverpool hat-trick. Alonso’s name was serenaded by the Kop after the Reds’ victory was secured. It was the ideal scenario to do so with three points secured, with the Reds now not only at the summit of the Premier League but European standings.

After Jurgen Klopp had announced his managerial exit, plenty of Liverpool fans yearned for Alonso to be his successor. But five months into his reign, registering 14 wins from his opening 16 fixtures, scarcely anyone does not wish Slot was not in the hot seat.