Darwin Nunez is expected to depart Liverpool this summer after three difficult years.

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has been told that he could score 25 goals for Arsenal if they were to make a move.

Nunez is likely to leave the Reds in the summer transfer window. The Uruguay international arrived at Anfield in the summer of 2022 after a prolific season with Benfica, firing 34 goals. However, he hass failed to find any consistency for Liverpool.

Nunez has bagged a total of 40 times in 143 games. He was reduced to a bit-part role during Liverpool’s Premier League title-winning season as he started just eight games en route to the silverware.

Nunez has displayed his quality during times of his Reds career and has undeniable talent despite his stuttering form. Arsenal are in the market for a fresh centre-forward this summer, having finished as Premier League runners-up for the past three years. Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko have been linked with moves to the Emirates Stadium.

What’s been said

However, former Liverpool, Aston Villa, Galatasaray and Wales marksman Dean Saunders believes that Arsenal could do worse than signing Nunez. Speaking on talkSPORT, Saunders said: “Is there any fan out there that if the club was linked with Nunez would be disappointed? I agree that he's not got enough goals for Liverpool, but I think we all look at him with the same eyes.

“I wouldn't be surprised if he went to Arsenal and scored 25 goals, or anywhere [else]. The people they've got lined up, they're all gambles. Every striker you bring in from different leagues into the Premier League, you're like: 'Fingers crossed', because you've got to be good to score goals in the Premier League.

“At least he's played in the Premier League for three years. And you know what you're going to get, he works his socks off, so even if he doesn't score, he's not a passenger and that's why the Liverpool fans like him.

“I wouldn't be surprised if he went somewhere else, but I agree he doesn't score enough goals for Liverpool. But I just see a player in there and I just, I think most people see a player in there.”

Nunez’s future

Nunez is a reported target for Italian clubs Napoli and AC Milan, while Spanish side Atletico Madrid have also been credited with an interest. There are also clubs from the Saudi Pro League that are keen.

Al Hilal are one of the clubs in the Gulf state linked. However, speaking to BBC Sport, Al Hilal chief executive Esteve Calzada has insisted the club will not be held to ransom when it comes to transfers. He said: "We are targeting the biggest players. We are very ambitious, but we need to see hunger from the player himself and the transaction needs to work out both ways.

"The only thing we've been trying to remind players and agents is that yes, we are from Saudi, but we don't print notes here! My role as CEO is to make sure we run the club efficiently, so that we can have the biggest budget possible to have big players, but not at any cost. That's why sometimes we basically walk away from negotiations, because we still want players extremely keen on coming, and not only looking for the money."