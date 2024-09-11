Kylian Mbappe. | Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer news: The Real Madrid star was on their radar a few years ago but new information has since been revealed.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool reportedly submitted an incredible £168m bid for Kylian Mbappe in 2022, according to the French media.

While the striker shone at Paris Saint-Germain from 2018 until 2022, he was heavily linked with a move away in that summer. Real Madrid, his current club, had agreed a deal but he opted to reject Los Blancos in favour of signing one of the most lucrative deals ever recorded in European football, with two more additional years and the option of a third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Liverpool had been linked with a potential move. Jurgen Klopp once commented on the speculation saying ‘financially, he's out of Liverpool's league’ and that was also deemed to be the case. But, according to L'Equipe, Mbappe looked for a way out of PSG and had agreed terms on a short-term deal to Liverpool - a move that failed amid demands over the transfer fee. Their offer was in the £168m region but it was reported by the French outlet that PSG desired double that fee.

Famously, Mbappe had a meeting with Liverpool in 2017 while still at Monaco and held discussions before agreeing that 2022 contract. "We talked a little bit, but not too much," he revealed to The Telegraph. "I talked to Liverpool because it's the favorite club of my mum, my mum loves Liverpool. I don't know why, you will have to ask her. It's a good club and we met them five years ago. When I was in Monaco I met them. It's a big club."

That 2022 summer saw Liverpool bring in Darwin Nunez for £64m (before add-ons) as their big summer signing before going onto add Cody Gakpo to their squad in the January window months later, with both deals combined eclipsing £100m. Yet, that Mbappe deal was clearly not financially viable and he ran down his deal before making what seemed like an inevitable move to Real Madrid.

He is one of a number of players who opted for the Bernabeu over Anfield alongside Jude Bellingham, Aurélien Tchouaméni and even Federico Valverde. Mbappe has gone onto net three goals in his first five games for Madrid and left PSG with a stunning record of 256 goals and 108 assists in just 308 games. It was always a far-fetched dream to see him at Liverpool and now we have confirmation that the club tried to make the fantasy a reality.