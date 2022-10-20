‘I think’ - Jurgen Klopp provides Darwin Nunez injury update after Liverpool win

Darwin Nunez scored the only goal of the game in Liverpool’s 1-0 victory against West Ham United at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp revealed that Darwin Nunez was substituted as a precaution after feeling a minor issue in Liverpool's victory over West Ham.

The big-money summer signing bagged the only goal of the game to move the Reds up to seventh in the Premier League table.

Nunez's 22nd-minute header was his first goal at Anfield, while he struck the post and also forced a good save out of Hammers keeper Lukasz Fabianski.

But the striker was brought off in the 53rd minute when he was replaced by Harvey Elliott.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Klopp said: “Of course, it's important (Nunez scored his first goal at Anfield). He's scored a couple of times in the last few games. He arrived here 100% even with numbers, which is fine. He felt a little bit with the muscles at half-time but it's all fine, it's all fine.

“It was just after five minutes already, I was concerned about long sprints for him and balls when he stretched his leg. I thought: 'Come on, we can't take that risk'. That's why we changed.

“West Ham are obviously a set-piece team so we needed to have enough to withstand that so that's why two other changes came as well - early changes, that's fine.

“Then, in the end when we changed another two times, we controlled it again. Milly was still flying from Sunday and we brought it over the line.

“It's a Premier League game and can't remember an easy game in seven years and a few days. It was, for sure tonight, not easy but played well enough. In moments, really good and in the end, well enough to deserve three points.