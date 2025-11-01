Liverpool have lost their past four games in the Premier League as they prepare to face Aston Villa at Anfield.

A Liverpool summer signing has been 'thrown under the bus' it has been claimed.

The Premier League champions find themselves in a precarious position and their aspirations of defending the title have taken a marked blow after four successive top-flight defeats. Worryingly, the Reds have lost six of their past seven games in all competitions, with Arne Slot opting to make wholesale changes for the 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

The only player who kept his starting berth from the 3-2 loss at Brentford was Milos Kerkez. The left-back was signed for a fee of £40 million from AFC Bournemouth in the summer transfer window. Kerkez was highly impressive for the Cherries last season as he recorded two goals and six assists and was named in the PFA Team of the Year.

However, the Hungary international has endured a difficult opening to his Liverpool career. Despite starting every Premier League fixture so far, his performances have not fully convinced and there are calls from sections of supporters for the experienced Andy Robertson to return to the starting line-up in today's clash against Aston Villa in the Premier League.

What’s been said

But former Chelsea and Celtic midfielder Craig Burley reckons that Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has not been helping Kerkez during matches. Speaking on ESPN, Burley said: “They did [know they needed a defender] but that doesn't detract from the fact that Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are not playing well.

“You can maybe look at the full-backs beside them and Kerkez has definitely struggled. But I have mentioned several times that Van Dijk is not helping him as a captain. He is really throwing him under the bus a little bit with his gesticulating to him in front of the crowd. As a young player, it just drains your confidence. But there is no doubt himself and Konate have not played well.”

‘Slot talking gobbledygook’

Burley also suggested that Slot has recently been making ‘excuses’ for Liverpool’s problems and it’s his remit to turn things around. “For seven months last year, Liverpool were pretty much flawless domestically and so was Arne Slot; whether it was on-field decisions or press conferences,” added Burley.

“We all said this guy speaks normally, pretty truthfully and with a lot of common sense. What we are seeing here is a manager who, really for the first time in his Liverpool career, is being asked a lot of questions. He's going down a path that a lot of managers go down and he's talking gobbledygook.

“He's talking about right-back and [Jeremie] Frimpong is out and is having to play [Conor] Bradley three times in a week. Back in the day, Saturday-Wednesday-Saturday was the norm. That's not a big deal, it shouldn't be for these super-fit players.

“He's played [Dominik] Szoboszlai there and played Joe Gomez there hundreds of times. There is a lot of stuff the manager is trying to make an excuse because he can't figure it out, can't figure out his best team, can't get Florian Wirtz in the side and working so he took him out. He made a big boo-boo against Chelsea and Man Utd by playing Alexander Isak ahead of Ekitike and most people shared that sentiment.

“When Arne Slot went down to Stamford Bridge and got played off the park, outworked and outfought, Chelsea had more injuries than Liverpool. Chelsea had a makeshift back four and two centre-halves who had never played together or not many times. This is not a Liverpool thing, Arne Slot needs to figure this out fast.