Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been linked with a transfer to Liverpool.

Liverpool-linked winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been told he is better than every player on the Spanish team ahead of Georgia’s historic Euro 2024 last-16 tie.

Kvaratskhelia has been one of the stars of the tournament in Germany. The winger has taken his excellent club form into the Euros, having impressed for Napoli in the past two seasons.

In the 2022-23 campaign, Kvaratskhelia recorded 14 goals and 17 assists as the Azzurri claimed the Serie A title. And while Napoli only finished 10th last term, the 23-year-old still managed to score 11 times and create nine.

There has been much speculation over Kvaratskhelia’s future beyond the summer - with Liverpool one club credited with an interest. His agent and father stated that he will leave the Azzurri, although club officials and new head coach Antonio Conte have insisted that will not be the case.

Kvaratskhelia’s focus is currently on trying to help Georgia reach the quarter-finals. They have already surpassed expectations by not only qualifying for their first major tournament but going beyond the group stage.

Georgia did that by beating Portugal 2-0 last time out, with Kvaratskhelia opening the scoring within two minutes. Now Wily Sagnol’s side face Spain, who are the only team to boast a 100% record, on Sunday night in the last 16.

Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal and Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams have been earning rave reviews for La Rioja. But Giorgi Mamardashvili reckons his Georgia team-mate Kvaratskhelia is better. Via Goal, he said: "I think it's better than all of Spain.”