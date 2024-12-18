Three Liverpool players are out of contract at the end of the season

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have just three matches left before the end of the year and their upcoming fixtures are the ‘toughest’ of the bunch. The Reds will have to travel the furthest out of the rest of the Premier League clubs, totalling 906 miles across their trips to London, which sandwich a home match against Leicester City.

Arne Slot has led his side to the top of the Premier League table but after their back-to-back draws, their lead has shrunk to just two points. While Manchester City and Arsenal continue to lag behind, it’s now Chelsea who are the biggest threat to Liverpool’s position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Enzo Maresca’s side continue their strong run, the Reds cannot afford to drop another point before they play their game in-hand, or they risk losing their top spot. After this month’s games, the January window will spring open and allow clubs to begin their business ready for the second half of the season.

While Liverpool have been linked with some potential new signings, the main talking point is who could end up leaving the club. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah all remain under speculation as they approach the end of their contracts. The trio will be able to enter pre-contract negotiations in a matter of weeks but Melissa Reddy recently shed some light on the latter two’s situations.

“It’s been quite evident that Salah and Van Dijk really want to stay,” the reporter said. “They’ve made that clear, they verbalised that and I think, possibly on their side, there’s been a bit of frustration that it’s taken so long to reach an agreement. But the anticipation is that there will be one, that both players will remain at the club.”

Salah has been hot in the headlines ever since his bombshell comments after the Southampton match. The Egyptian said he felt he was ‘probably more out than in’ during his post-match mixed zone confession and since then, rumours have accelerated over his future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the majority of reports have claimed talks are underway regarding Salah’s future at Anfield, a more unlikely source has since also weighed in on the situation. None other than Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has provided a promising update regarding a new Salah contract.

“So, I’ve read a little about this over the past few hours. As I understand, Salah’s renewed [his] contract with Liverpool for two more seasons. I think this should clear all doubts about his future,” said the former Argentina international (via FourFourTwo). “He remains a key player and a fresh contract is the best news Liverpool could receive.”

Since his arrival from Roma in 2017, Salah has taken Liverpool’s attack to another level. With 227 goals and a further 101 assists, the 32-year-old is now the club’s fifth all-time top goalscorer. If he does commit to another two years at Anfield, there is a huge chance he will move even further up the prestigious goalscoring table.