Virgil van Dijk’s current Liverpool contract expires at the end of the season and the Reds captain is still to commit his future to the clib.

Ronald Koeman has suggested that Virgil van Dijk has no plans to make a switch to Saudi Arabia.

The Liverpool captain’s future remains uncertain with his contract expiring at the end of the season. Despite van Dijk leading the Reds to the Premier League title, fresh terms have still to be agreed.

Van Dijk is still regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the world despite being aged 33. He has been linked with several clubs including European giants Real Madrid. Meanwhile, beIN Sport has suggested that Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal are interested in snapping up the former Southampton and Celtic defender. It has been claimed they see him as a ‘key reinforcement’.

What’s been said

Van Dijk is set to skipper the Netherlands during the current international break as they prepare for a Nations League quarter-final double-header against Spain. Oranje Ronald Koeman was asked about the future of captain and says that he does not mind if van Dijk renews his Liverpool contract or joins another top side.

Speaking at a press conference, Koeman said via Mee Met Oranje: "Whether he signs with Liverpool or another big club. That's all good for me. We'll see what happens. And what I understand from Virgil is that he is still looking for the level he is at now.”

Van Dijk admission

Van Dijk revealed after Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final loss against Newcastle United at Wembley that his future plans will become clear before the end of the season. He is reported to have said: “Before the end of the season there's going to be news. As long as I'm full committed and have my full focus on the task ahead, and I love the club, that's the main thing. That's who I am."

Liverpool have nine games remaining in the 2024-25 season as they aim to seal the Premier League title. Their next game is the Merseyside derby against Everton in two weeks’ time. Having also exited the Champions League at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain last week, van Dijk has insisted that no extra motivation is needed to be crowned English champions for the 20th time in the Anfield club’s history.

He added: “We have to turn this around. It’s how football works: in five days you lose twice and the world is sinking. Two weeks before everything was sunshine and rainbows everywhere. The Champions League we couldn’t get it done, this we lost and the FA Cup we got knocked out. We have nine games to go and I don’t think there’s any motivation needed to try to get the job done.

"You play for the biggest prize that you work so hard for from the start of the season. No one expected us to be challenging for the Premier League. It’s the most difficult prize to get. There’s a lot at stake. There are so many positive and good things to look forward to. We have to work our ass off for it. Now everyone goes to their respective countries, play there, hopefully, stay fit, and then we get ready for Everton at home which is going to be tough."