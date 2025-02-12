Everton favourite Duncan Ferguson has reflected on his experiences in the Merseyside derby against Liverpool.

Everton favourite Duncan Ferguson has revealed he was ready to fight former Liverpool midfielder Paul Ince - but ended up sharing a drink with him instead.

Ferguson is one of the Toffees' modern-day greats. Over two spells, he made 273 appearances, scoring 72 goals and was part of the 1995 FA Cup-winning squad.

The Scot was adored for his physical playing style and no-nonsense character, which particularly shone through when involved in Merseyside derbies. He was part of three wins over Liverpool and bagged twice.

‘The Everton bus left without me’

And ahead of the final meeting between the fierce foes at Goodison Park, with Everton moving to their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock next season, Ferguson spoke to Anfield legend Jamie Carragher for The Telegraph to reflect on his memories. He recalled the 1-1 draw in February 1998 meeting in which he opened the scoring and also tossed Liverpool captain Ince to the ground.

After the showdown, the ex-striker was told Ince wanted to see him after the game to resolve their issues - so Ferguson did too. But the Everton coach left without him - and the rivals ended up having ‘a few pints’.

Ferguson said: “Someone told me that he said he’d see me after the game in the players’ lounge. So I went in and I was waiting for him. Dave Watson has come looking for me and asked me what the f--- I was doing in there. I was young and I wasn’t thinking too much. But I just thought I’ll see if he comes in. I was waiting and the Everton bus left without me.

"So I was standing there and the bus had gone and left me at Anfield! I thought: ‘What am I going to do now?’ Eventually, Paul came in smiling, it was all fine and we just had a few pints.”

‘We were a bit jealous’

Ferguson’s first Merseyside derby loss came during his second Everton spell after returning from Newcastle United. He got the Blues back to 1-1 and then won the penalty which David Unsworth netted to equalise again. But Gary McAllister scored a 40-yard free-kick in the fourth minute of stoppage-time, catching out goalkeeper Paul Gerrard to break Everton’s heart.

Ferguson admitted that grabbed hold of Gerrard in the Toffees dressing room as he was incensed after the encounter. He added: “I was devastated how we lost that game and to lose my unbeaten record. I’d scored and was man of the match. I very rarely argued with the lads after a game or raised my voice. But I couldn’t help myself that day.

“I said to our keeper, Paul Gerrard: ‘What the f--- were you doing?’ “He said: ‘I was coming for the cross’. I grabbed hold of him and said: ‘For f---’s sake, you’ve never come for a cross all f------ season!’ By then we were a bit jealous when you [Carragher] and Stevie [Gerrard] came through. We wanted more of our own local lads with that fire. Warriors who could really play.”