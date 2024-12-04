Liverpool were linked with the Feyenoord defender in the summer transfer window.

David Hancko has revealed that he was in contact with his former Feyenoord boss Arne Slot about a summer switch to Liverpool - but was swiftly shut down.

Hancko was linked with a move to the Reds after Slot had agreed to succeed Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield dugout. The Slovakia international had been a key player for Slot at Feyenoord, with the pair winning the Eredivisie title and KNVB Cup together.

Hancko is a left-footed centre-back who can also play full-back. There were suggestions that Liverpool were open to signing someone of his ilk to help bolster their defensive options. However, a move would not materialise. Hancko stayed at De Kuip, having also been a reported target for Atletico Madrid. And the 26-year-old believes that his age and the fee that would have been involved, with Feyenoord said to have wanted €40 million, meant that Slot shut down the prospect despite the pair having discussions.

“I was in contact with the coach, but he immediately told me that it was not possible,” he said. via Voetbal Nieuws. “Liverpool have a certain transfer philosophy. Age was one issue, the other was price. Both factors were negative for me.”

Liverpool only made one addition to their squad in Slot’s first transfer window, with Federico Chiesa recruited from Juventus for £10 million. They also agreed a deal to sign Giorgi Mamardashvil from Valencia ahead of next summer.

Slot insisted several times that he was happy with the squad he inherited from Klopp and that wholesale changes were not needed. That stance has been justified, with the Dutchman guiding the Reds to 18 wins in his opening 20 games. Liverpool sit eight points clear at the summit of the Premier League table, as well as top of Champions League standings.