Cody Gakpo is expected to start for Liverpool when they come up against fierce rivals Manchester United in the Premier League.

Kopites would no doubt relish piling more misery on their bitter foes on Sunday evening. It would make it a very Happy New Year.

When Liverpool welcome Manchester United to Anfield, the positions of England’s two most successful clubs could hardly be contrasting.

Arne Slot’s side are at the summit of the Premier League, six points clear of second-placed Arsenal. It’s fair to say that the title is Liverpool’s to lose. What an achievement it would be for Slot to win the crown in his maiden season after taking over from Jurgen Klopp. On the flip side, United are 14th in the table. They are closer to the relegation zone than finishing in the Champions League places. Ruben Amorim has a major task on his hands if he is to restore the Red Devils to the upper echelons. Liverpool had to endure several years United celebrating their woes. It is time to extract revenge.

So far, there have been no improvements from United since Amorim’s appointment. In fairness, he has been in the Old Trafford hot seat for little more than a month. But Slot has ensured Liverpool have continued on an upward trajectory since succeeding Klopp. The Dutchman inherited a strong squad from his legendary predecessor. But it is fair to say that there have been some improvements made.

One sage decision has been how Cody Gakpo has been used. Gakpo joined Liverpool two years ago from PSV Eindhoven for a fee of £37 million. In truth, his arrival came out of the blue as the Reds were in need of midfield reinforcements at the time.

During his opening 18 months on Merseyside, Gakpo’s form stuttered. He was largely used as a central striker, despite being prolific as a left-winger for PSV. But after Slot took the Liverpool hot seat, he took the decision to deploy the Netherlands international on the flank. It was something supporters had coveted - and it is paying dividends. Gakpo has established himself as a key player in Liverpool’s title charge, scoring 11 goals and recorded four assists in 27 appearances in all competitions. In the past four league games, he’s been on target three times.

How United fans must yearn for a forward of Gakpo’s ilk. How they must rue the decision that the 24-year-old was not signed when they had the chance. In the summer of 2022, Gakpo admitted he held talks with the Old Trafford hierarchy and former manager Erik ten Hag. Yet a move did not materialise - and Liverpool capitalised in the following window.

Speaking to Sky Sports last year, Gakpo said: "I think it was the summer before that I was in contact with the club [Manchester United] and spoke to the manager as well, obviously he's Dutch. I spoke to him at the end but, at the end it didn't go through and that's just it. And then in the winter Liverpool came. [It was the] Best decision for me."

Gakpo will head into the United encounter as part of a three-pronged attack. It is likely Slot will deploy the same attacking trio as he did in the 5-0 thrashing of West Ham United last time out. Gakpo notched the second, with Luis Diaz and Mo Salah also on target before half-time.