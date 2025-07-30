Liverpool are interested in signing Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace during the summer transfer window.

Oliver Glasner has admitted he is desperate to keep hold of all of his Crystal Palace players amid Liverpool’s interest in Marc Guehi.

The Reds have the Eagles captain on their list of transfer targets in the summer transfer window. Guehi has entered the final year of his Selhurst Park contract and there are suggestions that he has no intentions of committing his future.

Palace finished 12th in the Premier League last season but won the FA Cup for the first time following a 1-0 victory over Manchester City at Wembley. As a result, they will compete in Europe - either the Europa League or Europa Conference League depending on their appeal to their Court of Arbitration for Sport.

However, the South London outfit have added only Borna Sosa and Walter Benítez to their squad so far. While away in Austria during a pre-season camp, Glasner has spoken to the media in his homeland and has bemoaned Palace’s lack of activity.

And he expressed his concern that if the Eagles decide to sell players late in the window and are again forced to make signings on deadline day then another slow start to the campaign will be possible.

Glasner told the publication Kronen Zeitung: “Even though all the players are still here, we haven’t made the most of the transfer window so far. I was promised that we would be more active and bring in the new players earlier this year.

“As of now, I have 17 outfield players! I hope we don’t lose any more. If that happens and we get four new ones on deadline day like last year, another false start is possible.”

Will Liverpool sign Marc Guehi?

Liverpool are expected to be in the market for a new centre-back after selling Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen for up to £35 million. The Reds have a void to fill, with Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez the current options.

But Konate is in the final year of his Anfield contract and there have been suggestions he wants to move to Real Madrid next summer. In addition, Gomez has suffered a minor Achilles injury and spent a large chunk of last season absent with a hamstring problem that required surgery.

Guehi would tick plenty of boxes for Liverpool in terms of their recruitment policy. He has only just entered his peak years at the age of 25 but has significant Premier League and international experience. The former Chelsea man is a regular for England, having started the Euro 2024 final loss to Spain.

Slot was asked whether Liverpool need to sign a new centre-back after a 4-2 friendly loss against AC Milan in Hong Kong last weekend. The Anfield head coach replied: “I’m looking to my left (Virgil van Dijk) and I don’t think we have a concern at centre-back! In terms of depth? I think Ryan [Gravenberch] showed today, by the way, that he can play in that position. He did it last season as well. Although we all know we favour him as a No.6. Wata [Endo] can play there. Joe Gomez only has a minor injury, he has been good for us last season as well. We have enough options left. But it’s true that Jarell Quansah left and we haven’t replaced him yet.”