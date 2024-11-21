Liverpool FC via Getty Images

A four-time Premier League winner with Manchester United has been signing Liverpool’s praises

Four-time Premier League winner Gary Pallister believes Liverpool have the ‘perfect balance’ in their squad and believes the defensive qualities of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are one of the key reasons behind the Red’s flying start to the campaign.

Liverpool have won all but two of their Premier League games so far and sit five points above Manchester City and nine points ahead of both Chelsea and Arsenal. They are also top of the Champions League standings and the only team to win all four of their league phase games so far. Pallister, who won four league titles with Manchester United between 1993 and 1997, made 261 appearances in the Premier League and feels out of Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea that the Reds have the edge because of the quality throughout their starting XI.

“Liverpool have the perfect balance at the moment, and that’s so hard to find in any team,” he said. “You’ve players like Trent Alexander-Arnold whose greatest attributes aren’t defending, but what he gives you on the ball with his vision and the delivery of those passes is unbelievable. Then they’ve got Mohamed Salah who keeps on scoring goals, so they’ve got the balance right at the moment.

“However, it’s having a good defence that always gives you the confidence that one goal can win you the game. If you look back to the Premier League-winning teams of George Graham when he had that back-four at Arsenal and how many games they used to win 1-0, it was because their defence was such a solid unit. You’ve still got to have that balance of trusting your players at the back as well as being confident further up the pitch. You can leave Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate at the back one-vs-one, and you know they’ll manage the situation, which means you can commit more people forward. They’re a huge reason as to why they’re top of the table at the moment.”

Pallister, who kept 104 Premier League clean sheets during his career, also believes Van Dijk has rediscovered his best form. The Liverpool captain suffered a serious ACL injury back in 2020 against Everton but now looks back to his composed best after spending around a year out.

Pallister added: “Van Dijk had that cruciate ligament injury which certainly looked a struggle for him in his first season back and I wondered whether he’d ever been the same player again. That said, I think he’s back to his very best now like he was in those first two years for Liverpool when he was outstanding. He’s up there in the list of the greatest centre backs the Premier League has ever seen. When you look players like Tony Adams, John Terry and Vincent Kompany, they’re the markers, so Van Dijk is certainly in the conversation with those names. I hate to say it, but he looks back to his best in a very strong Liverpool team and I think he’s one reason why they’re looking like a Premier League-winning side again.”