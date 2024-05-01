Wesley Sneijder. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

Arne Slot must avoid signing too many Dutch players when he becomes Liverpool manager, according to Wesley Sneijder.

Slot is set to succeed Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat at the end of the season. It is reported that the Reds and Feyenoord have agreed a £9.1 million compensation package.

The 45-year-old won the Eredivisie with the Rotterdam-based club last season along with the KNVB Cup this term. He’ll inherit a Liverpool side set to finish third in the Premier League table and there will be hopes their title challenge can go all the way next term.

Slot has likely been conducted his due diligence on the Reds’ current squad and will want to make additions in coming transfer windows. Head coaches can often sway towards players they already know and trust - such as Klopp signing Joel Matip, Ragnar Klavan and Loris Karius from the Bundesliga in the summer of 2016.

However, Sneijder has warned against Slot doing the same, with Liverpool already having Holland internationals Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch in the dressing room. The former midfielder admitted he experienced similar when representing Real Madrid and it backfired.

Via fcupdate.nl, (h/t Sport Witness), Sneijder said: "I would be careful with that, with bringing in too many Dutch people. I experienced that in Madrid. When I came, only Ruud van Nistelrooij, Royston Drenthe and Arjen Robben were there. And the following year, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and Rafael van der Vaart arrived.