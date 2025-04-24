'Amazing' - Milos Kerkez makes new Liverpool admission amid transfer interest

Milos Kerkez. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Milos Kerkez is a transfer target for Liverpool heading into the summer window.

Milos Kerkez has admitted that Liverpool are among the teams that have impressed him most this season - and hailed Mo Salah’s impact.

The Reds are one victory away from securing the Premier League title. They need to defeat Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday to win their 20th English championship.

Arne Slot’s side have cruised to the silverware but are expected to make additions in the summer transfer window. Left-back is an area Liverpool are expected to strengthen as they seek a successor for Andy Robertson. Bournemouth’s Kerkez is on the Reds’ list of targets.

And speaking to Showmax Premier League, he has been amazed by how Slot’s troops have performed throughout campaign along with Champions League-chasing Nottingham Forest.

Kerkez said: “Obviously, you have to say Forest is up there and they are competing for the top and I think no one expected that but they show everyone that they have the quality, they have the players, the coach, the philosophy.

They're a really good team and they're fighting and I wish them good luck for hopefully they can get into the Champions League spots. Other than that, I would say obviously Liverpool is played amazing football the whole year and a really aggressive really physical team also by the numbers and that will be the two teams.”

Kerkez also named Salah as the toughest opponent he has faced. Liverpool’s talisman has fired 32 goals and 23 assists in all competitions. Salah is on track to win the Premier League Golden Boot having bagged 27 times so far and will be a contender to be named the PFA Player of the Year.

Kerkez added: “It’s a tough league. Every team has good attackers and it’s always dangerous if you switch off against anyone in the league. But the most experienced one, the most dangerous onne, is Salah. He’s a really strong, good player, is breaking records and I’d probably say him.”

Will Milos Kerkez join Liverpool?

Kerkez has enjoyed a fine season for Bournemouth. He has played 36 times for the Cherries, netting twice and creating six. Andoni Iraola’s men are eighth in the table and have a slim chance of qualifying for Europe.

Liverpool are keen on Kerkez, with Bournemouth setting a reported asking price of at least £40 million. The Hungary international previously admitted that he does have aspirations to play at the highest level. Speaking to The Athletic last month, Kerkez said: "As a kid, you dream to play at the highest level, win the trophies, be on the best teams.

"These are the things that my agent is on. My dad is on. It is not something that they occupy me with because the season is still going, so there's no point to talk about anything.

"There's games left, the FA Cup is important for us -- these are big things. And then, like I say, when someone comes [in for you] you never know what's going to happen or where you're going to end up. In the summer, we will see what happens."