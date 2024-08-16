AFP via Getty Images

Arne Slot is headed for his first Premier League fixture with a strong Liverpool squad.

Liverpool are ready to face their first Premier League opponents of the Arne Slot era. Everything is now in place for the Reds to take on the newly promoted Ipswich Town to kick off their highly anticipated campaign.

Slot has enjoyed a strong pre-season to assess his options and he will enter his first term on Merseyside with a much fuller squad than many expected. Following the departure of Jurgen Klopp, a lot of exit rumours were doing the rounds, suggesting a domino effect could be triggered and several key players could be headed for the door.

While there is still some uncertainty over some players’ futures, a lot of the speculation has died down significantly. Luis Díaz was one of the main names attracting attention earlier in the window, with Barcelona keen on delivering a ‘dream’ move for him. The Colombian has also been targeted by Paris Saint-Germain and, until the links were debunked by The Athletic’s Sam Lee, Manchester City were thrown into the mix as well.

With just two weeks left before the transfer window closes, and Slot admitting his fondness of Díaz, it is looking increasingly less likely that the 27-year-old will be leaving Anfield this summer.

Colombian legend Tino Asprilla has since weighed in on his compatriot’s current situation and has offered some advice, as it’s unlikely that talks will completely disappear regarding Díaz’s future. The Liverpool winger netted a brace in the Reds’ recent pre-season win over Sevilla and he will be hoping to take his form into the new campaign.

“I think Luis Díaz is already settled in Liverpool, they already know him, he's been there for two years, playing well. If the [pay] difference is not too much, I would stay at Liverpool. But if the difference in money is too much, which in the end is what counts, then you always have to look for your own well-being, both footballing and financially,” the former Los Cafeteros international told Gol Caracol.

Díaz is under contract at Anfield until 2027, having penned a five-and-a-half-year in January 2022. He is currently valued at €75 million (£64m) by Transfermarkt. When asked about the winger in his latest press conference, Slot said: “Luis Díaz's future is with us. I like a lot of what I've seen. He has had a big impact, I like him a lot.”